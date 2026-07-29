Warriors all but confirm Brandin Podziemski plans with latest move

The Golden State Warriors may have all but confirmed their plans when it comes to extension talks with Brandin Podziemski this offseason, with the decision to re-sign Draymond Green on a one-year, $27.7 million deal clearly proving their focus on free agency next year.

While next offseason is still a long way away, the Warriors are clearly operating with the hope of having significant salary cap space to reshape their roster. Why then would they impact their potential cap space by signing Podziemski to an extension this offseason?

Draymond Green contract all but confirms plan for Brandin Podziemski

Golden State are preaching optionality and flexibility, and honestly that's all they've got after a horror offseason to date headlined by missing out on LeBron James and failing to acquire a single player via free agency or trade to this point.

If the Warriors are truly focused on optionality, they'll let another season play out to gather more data on Podziemski, the rest of the roster, and which rival players ultimately make it to free agency next year.

Just as they had with Jonathan Kuminga last year, Golden State will have leverage in the situation with Podziemski as a restricted free agent. That leaves even more incentive not to rush things this offseason at a time where both sides may be well apart in negotiations anyway.

Podziemski did have a strong end to last season in averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists after the All-Star break, but those numbers have to be taken into context to some degree given the Warriors were playing without stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Brandin Podziemski's new deal could edge close to $100 million

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points last weekend, Golden State may be willing to give Podziemski a deal between $16-20 million per season, while the 23-year-old may be hoping for closer to $24 million annually. That could leave Podziemski getting close to or more than $100 million if it's a four or five-year extension.

But unless the Warriors truly believe Podziemski is going to blossom into a star next season -- which would appear highly unlikely -- there's really no reason to rush when restricted free agency allows them to retain control of the situation.

Curry, Butler, Green and Podziemski are all on expiring contracts, while Kristaps Porzingis' $20 million deal for 2027-28 is only guaranteed for $3 million. Curry might be the only player of that group who Golden State have real interest in re-signing before free agency, with the two-time MVP eligible for an extension come August 29.