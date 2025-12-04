Warriors already at distinct disadvantage in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks

The dream of Joe Lacob and the Golden State Warriors might be inching closer to reality, with Giannis Antetokounmpo's departure from the Milwaukee Bucks seemingly inevitable following more blockbuster reports on Wednesday.

ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that Antetokounmpo and his agent have started conversations with the Bucks regarding his future, but the potential of this accelerated timeline may actually be a disadvantage to the Warriors assuming they have a level of interest in the 2x MVP.

Warriors are limited in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade until January

Many view December 15 as the unofficial opening of the trade period because that's when many recently signed free agents become eligible to be traded. That could make a significant difference on what rival teams could offer the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo, yet it doesn't help Golden State at all because they'll have to wait at least another month.

The Warriors don't completely have to include Jonathan Kuminga in an Antetokounmpo trade offer, but it obviously makes sense that they would. The 23-year-old isn't eligible to be traded until January 15 though, meaning Golden State will be restricted in a way that most other teams won't in a couple of weeks time.

Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks.

That doesn't mean the Warriors can't trade for Antetokounmpo right now. They could offer up Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski and all of their future draft capital tomorrow if the Bucks were willing to accept, but there's also a more ideal pathway where Golden State could keep Butler and have a trio of he, Stephen Curry and Antetokounmpo.

Such a pathway can't legally exist until January 15, by which point Antetokounmpo may already be at a new home if these discussions really explode over the next few weeks as the Bucks fall into even greater despair.

The Warriors' best and really only hope of an Antetokounmpo trade is if he lists them as his preferred destination, or at the very least on a shortlist of teams he'd be willing to go to. There's no sign of that taking place at this stage, meaning the likelihood of the 9x All-Star becoming a Golden State player remains incredibly remote.

Still, Lacob's dream is still more plausible than it was 48 hours ago thanks to Charania's latest report which came on the back of Milwaukee's disastrous loss to the Washington Wizards, followed by Antetokounmpo wiping his social media.

The Warriors will undoubtedly show interest in Antetokounmpo, but the advancement in discussions surrounding the 30-year-old's future really isn't doing them much of a favor.