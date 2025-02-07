Warriors already have chance at veteran stretch big after missing on Nikola Vucevic

The Golden State Warriors chose not to make any additional deals prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline, having made their blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler just prior to Wednesday's loss to the Utah Jazz.

After moving for Butler just under 24 hours before the deadline, all eyes turned to whether the Warriors would make another trade, and in particular veteran big man Nikola Vucevic who had been linked to the franchise for weeks.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that talks between Golden State and Chicago Bulls continued on Thursday about a possible Vucevic trade, but a deal never materialised for the veteran big man who would have assuredly become the Warriors starting center.

A possible stretch big for the Warriors has already hit the buyout market

Following the 4-for-1 trade that brings Butler to the Bay, the Warriors have three roster spots they need to fill in the coming weeks. One of those will be rookie center Quinten Post who's set to have his two-way contract converted to a standard deal.

Yet given the obvious interest in Vucevic, it would make sense for Golden State to have interest in a more veteran stretch big, rather than rely on a rookie Post alongside three mid 30's players in Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

While not necessarily the most attractive option, Daniel Theis is already a veteran shooting five who's available on the free agent market. The German center spent the first-half of the season with the New Orleans Pelicans, before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for tax reasons.

Theis has been immediately waived by the Thunder, opening up the opportunity for him to join a new team to conclude the season. The 32-year-old is best known for the start of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics, having since spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, L.A Clippers and Pelicans.

Theis averages 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in his career, shooting 53.7% from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range. He wouldn't be the most exciting option nor one that would be a guaranteed part of Steve Kerr's rotation, but would nonetheless be an alternative option to a center rotation that's still filled with significant uncertainty.

Trayce Jackson-Davis started 37 of Golden State's first 46 games, but Post has now started the last five outings as Kerr searches for more offensive spacing around Stephen Curry and company.