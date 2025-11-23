Warriors have already found their Buddy Hield replacement before even trading him

Buddy Hield is skating on thin ice at the Golden State Warriors, having failed to recapture his impressive playoff form from last season through the first 18 games of this campaign.

Not only is the veteran sharpshooter falling towards the edge of the rotation, but he's also becoming an increasingly likely trade candidate with the Warriors holding an obvious direct replacement in mind already.

Seth Curry could replace Buddy Hield before they even trade him

Golden State are now eligible to sign a 15th player to their roster after previously being ineligible to do so at the start of the season due to financial restrictions. It's presumed that spot will be for Seth Curry who was part of the team's training camp roster, yet didn't play a single preseason minute before he was waived ahead of the regular season.

The Warriors are clearly waiting to give themselves a little more flexibility under the second apron in case a further roster move is required, but Curry is already presenting as an obvious Hield replacement if they can involve the 32-year-old in a trade mid-season.

Hield's numbers have plummeted so far this season, having averaged a career-low 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting a dismal 40.5% from the floor and 30.1% from 3-point range.

It's not just the dip in points or 3-point percentage though, it's the fact that Hield isn't even being utilized that much in a Golden State offense that ranks just 23rd on the season as they've been pushed to a 9-9 record.

His 6.2 field-goal attempts per game are easily a career-low, and so too his 4.1 3-point attempts. That would look even worse if you take out Hield's 20 field-goal attempts (15 from beyond the arc) in Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat where the Warriors were without their three leading scorers in Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.

Hield is averaging 6.9 points in 17.4 minutes per game, while Curry averaged 6.5 points in 15.6 minutes with the Charlotte Hornets last season. They're pretty similar numbers, except that Curry shot a career-high 45.6% from 3-point range.

This would suggest Curry can replace what Hield is currently giving Golden State. Many would argue the latter is more capable on the other end of the floor, but Hield has the second-worst player defensive rating of anyone on the team so it's not as if you'd be losing a whole lot.

Even if Curry can't become a 15-20 minute per game rotation player, the development of Will Richard and the imminent return of De'Anthony Melton means the Warriors should absolutely be looking at including Hield and his $9.2 million salary in a mid-season trade.