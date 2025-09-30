Warriors already have an ideal trade target after brutal media day confession

With Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr choosing to wait presumably until after Jonathan Kuminga's free agency decision to speak publicly, it was a rather uneventful media day for the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Sure veterans Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were all asked about the Kuminga situation, but they all gave reasonably diplomatic answers and are clearly in the belief that the young forward will return to the team later in the week.

Elsewhere around the league there were some notable comments from players, including at the Utah Jazz from a young player who's now set to become a restricted free agent himself after failed extension talks.

Walker Kessler is frustrated over not getting an extension with the Jazz

Last week Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that "the Jazz and Walker Kessler will not reach an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension." Given that Kessler has found himself at the center of trade speculation over the last couple of years, this news certainly would have pricked the ears of some across the league.

So too would have Kessler's answer to questions on his extension (or lack thereof) at media day, with the young center admitting he's "definitely a little frustrated" as he prepares for what is now an even more important fourth year in the league.

Walker Kessler on potentially not getting an extension: "I'm definitely a little frustrated ... as long as I have a Utah Jazz jersey on I will play winning basketball." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) September 29, 2025

Combine the lack of an extension with Kessler's media day comments and teams around the league, including the Warriors, should already be keeping an eye on the 24-year-old as a potential mid-season trade target.

After being taken 22nd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kessler had an impressive first season that saw him finish third in Rookie of the Year and emerge as one of the best young centers in the league. While his second year didn't bring the steps many were expecting, his career regained momentum last season where he averaged a career-high 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30 minutes per game.

Golden State have just come to terms with veteran center Al Horford in free agency, giving them a reasonably comfortable big man trio of he, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Neither of those three are the true shot-blocking and interior presence that Kessler is though, and nor are Post and Jackson-Davis quite developed enough where you can lock them in as the Warriors' starting center of the future.

If Kessler becomes available and if Golden State would be willing to pay him as a restricted free agent, then they should certainly explore the idea of bringing someone in who can fortify the interior over the long-term.

Actually striking a deal with Danny Ainge and the Jazz will be a completely different story for the Warriors though, particularly after going through trade negotiations with them last offseason in relation to All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.