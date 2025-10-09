Warriors already have an obvious roster move to make after two preseason games

The Golden State Warriors might only be two games into their preseason campaign and still nearly two weeks from their regular season opener, but an obvious roster move is already emerging following Wednesday night's victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 129-123 win came on the back of an incredible 51-26 fourth-quarter for the Warriors, with undrafted guard LJ Cryer playing a key role with 14 points in the final period on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor and a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Warriors should put LJ Cryer on a two-way contract over Jackson Rowe

Cryer's shot-making was notable during Golden State's fourth-quarter outburst, including having dribbled into a confident-looking go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minutes. After going 0-of-6 shooting from the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Cryer clearly shook away the nerves to emerge as one of the major storylines alongside fellow youngsters Quinten Post and Will Richard.

Cryer's production came in stark contrast to that of current two-way contracted forward Jackson Rowe, with the Canadian recording just two points, a rebound and two turnovers in his seven minutes. Given Rowe will be 29-years-old in January, it makes sense for the Warriors to give his two-way contract to Cryer as a younger prospect with a clearly higher upside.

"I'm all about winning. I've won everywhere I've been. At this level, I want to continue to make that what I'm about. I know it's preseason, but I'm shooting it like it's a real game," Cryer told Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle after the game.

LJ CRYER ARE YOU KIDDING ME



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/f0akhM9OsC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 9, 2025

The Warriors signed Cryer to a non-guaranteed contract after the 6'1" went undrafted at June's NBA draft. He spent five years of college at Baylor and more recently Houston where he helped the Cougars to the NCAA Championship Game earlier in the year where they lost to Will Richard's Florida Gators.

If you think Cryer's hot shooting in the fourth was a flash in the pan...think again. The 24-year-old averaged 15.7 points for the Cougars last season on 42.4% from 3-point range (7.3 attempts per game), while shooting a scorching 41.3% from deep across his five year collegiate career. He also shot 42.1% from beyond the arc during his four games for Golden State during summer league in July.

While Cryer is expected to spend plenty of time in the G League with Santa Cruz either way, it might benefit the Warriors to get him on a two-way contract sooner rather than later.