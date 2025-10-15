Warriors already have a Quinten Post problem that could crush Al Horford

Quinten Post's 3-point shooting has again been showcased throughout the first four preseason games, but unfortunately for he and the Golden State Warriors, improvements elsewhere in his game haven't been so evident.

Post was monstered at times in the first-half by fellow second-year center Donovan Clingan, leading to more question marks for the Warriors heading into the season and potential concern for an over-reliance on veteran big man Al Horford.

Quinten Post's minutes might be limited to start the season

Clingan's size was a huge problem for the Warriors on both ends of the floor, and particularly for Post who struggled to keep the former seventh overall pick off the glass. Clingan had 10 points and nine rebounds in just 11 first-half minutes on Tuesday night, finishing with seven offensive boards as Portland beat Golden State 18-11 in that area after a 23-9 differential in their first preseason meeting last week.

On the other hand, Post did knock down three triples and had 16 points, while also finishing as a team-high +16 in just under 20 minutes. It certainly wasn't all bad for the 25-year-old who continues to be an offensive threat after shooting a team-high 40.8% from beyond the arc in his rookie year.

The defensive issues continue though -- Post had five fouls in his limited time off the bench, with smaller Trail Blazers regularly able to finish over him at the rim aside from one major block in the second-half. The former 52nd overall pick also had three turnovers which isn't ideal for someone who should be primarily a catch-and-shoot threat on offense.

Trayce Jackson-Davis gave the Warriors a rebounding edge in the second-half, recording four offensive boards of his own and 10 total rebounds all in the second-half. The third-year big also had seven points and three assists, providing a major argument for a rotation role entering the season despite the lack of spacing he provides.

The Warriors desperately need to find quality minutes out of Post and/or Jackson-Davis, not only to help them win games but to also manage Horford and ensure he doesn't have to play too much during the regular season.

With Jackson-Davis' offensive limitations and a lack of evident improvement thus far in Post's rebounding and defense, there are concerns that remain on Golden State's center rotation entering the season.

Is Post going to be able to step in and prove capable as a starter on nights Horford is resting? Can he hold up in the 18-20 minutes he plays off the bench? These are questions that are still forefront of mind for Steve Kerr, with the hope that the Warriors don't have to over-rely on Horford to the point where he's physically crushed by the time the playoffs roll around.