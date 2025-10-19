Warriors already have a Seth Curry problem after latest roster move

The Golden State Warriors unsurprisingly waived Seth Curry on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, with the veteran guard expected to be back on the roster next month once the franchise is eligible to do so while remaining under the NBA's second tax apron.

While this was the plan for Curry all along, it may not have been the plan for him to sit all five of the team's preseason games which concluded on Friday against the L.A. Clippers. This in itself creates a problem for the younger Curry brother and his ability to earn rotation minutes upon his return, while also leaving question marks on whether he's truly the right free agency option for the 15th roster spot.

Seth Curry will have had little preparation prior to his Warriors debut

The Warriors will now simply have to bank on Curry's sharpshooting ability and veteran experience being a theoretically excellent fit in Steve Kerr's system, rather than gaining an actual first-hand view of how he integrates into the fold and meshes with his new teammates in a game environment.

It would have been nice to see Curry at some point during the preseason, not only to see what he himself has to offer at this stage of his career, but also because some injuries opened up legitimate opportunity for him to prove his worth.

Warriors waive guards LJ Cryer & Seth Curry: pic.twitter.com/is4HgJuMwz — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 18, 2025

By the time the 35-year-old returns, he faces a tough task ahead to earn rotation minutes. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski (when healthy) appear to be fighting it out for the starting two-guard spot, while the likes of Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II are also options for Steve Kerr off the bench.

Combine that with De'Anthony Melton having hopefully returned from his ACL injury by the time Curry is back on the roster, and with the sudden emergence of Will Richard as a real rotation option, it's difficult to see where opportunity will come from without multiple injury issues -- which is very much possible.

Perhaps the Warriors simply don't care either way. Maybe they just view this as the 15th roster spot and understand they likely wouldn't get much value from it anyway, so why not just give it to Curry and create a feel-good story that he gets to play with his brother?

Of course, how much court time the Curry brothers actually share together is a serious question mark, and now even more so given Seth has been unable to obtain invaluable preseason experience with his new team.

Curry appeared in 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season (his most since the 2018-season), averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting a career-high 45.6% from 3-point range.

Golden State's final roster to enter the season has now been set, with 14 players on standard contracted players joined by two-way trio Pat Spencer, Alex Toohey and Jackson Rowe.