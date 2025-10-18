Warriors already justified for questionable free agency moves after injury chaos

Re-signing Jonathan Kuminga and adding Al Horford were the key offseason moves for the Golden State Warriors, but beyond that they also made some questionable moves in adding a glut of guards toward the end of their roster.

Beyond Kuminga and Horford, the Warriors also signed De'Anthony Melton and Seth Curry, brought back Gary Payton II, and gave rookie Will Richard a four-year contract. All players stand at 6'4" and below, but it's already been justified given the injury concerns that are presenting themselves just days out from the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors need all their guards right now amid injury concerns

Moses Moody had been firming as Golden State's starting two guard after the first two preseason games, only for the fifth-year wing to suffer a calf injury that's seen him miss the last three games and have him doubtful for opening night.

Brandin Podziemski is now expected to start next to Stephen Curry in the back court, but the third-year guard suffered an injury scare of his own in Friday's preseason finale against the L.A. Clippers at Chase Center.

Podziemski appeared to get hit in the face on a turnover in transition during the first-quarter, yet got up hobbling and was diagnosed with a hip contusion. The 22-year-old thankfully returned to the game shortly after, but it's certainly less than ideal preparation especially given he's struggled over the past two games.

After going for 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists against the Lakers last Sunday, Podziemski averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists on a combined 3-of-13 shooting over his final two games, while also committing seven turnovers in the process.

With Melton still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered while previously with the franchise last November, and the younger Curry brother not likely to be back on the roster until the middle of November, the Warriors are suddenly running out of shooting guard options.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office probably already feel justified for loading up on such options, including giving Richard a main roster spot rather than giving the late second-round pick a two-way contract.

Richard started the final two preseason games largely due to the absence of Moody, Melton and Jimmy Butler, with the 22-year-old now a stunningly strong chance to earn legitimate rotation minutes on Tuesday night.

What looked like a frustrating overcompensation on guards now looks somewhat appropriate as the Warriors battle various concerns ahead of their season opener against the Lakers.