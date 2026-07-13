Warriors already have major Yaxel Lendeborg decision after latest performance

Yaxel Lendeborg producted another solid performance for the Golden State Warriors at summer league on Sunday, proving the equal-leading scorer in a dominant 104-79 victory over former Michigan teammate Aday Mara and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lendeborg wasn't as impressive as his previous three outings, but his hot 3-point shooting continued in going 4-of-8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, two rebounds and four assists in less than 25 minutes.

The 11th overall pick has been so good through four combined games in Las Vegas and the California Classic that the Warriors may already need to make a decision on whether to continue playing him over the next week, or potentially shut him down with an eye to the start of next season where he's already proven he'll have a major role on the main squad.

Warriors already have major Yaxel Lendeborg decision

On one hand everyone has already seen enough of Lendeborg's versatile game, having shown his ability to handle the ball, pass and rebound while blowing everyone away with his 3-point shooting where he's now 13-of-21 (61.9%) from beyond the arc.

The defense perhaps hasn't been as advertised after being viewed as a major strength entering summer league, but Lendeborg has still produced a few highlight blocks, had three steals against the Thunder on Sunday, and has openly admitted his conditioning isn't where it needs to be which could be impacting his effectiveness on that end.

Should it now be about focusing on that conditioning with a big offseason heading into training camp? Is there any individual positives to be taken from the remainder of summer league, or are the Warriors just risking an injury to their prized new asset?

This is the decision the Golden State heirachy will have to make over the next 24-48 hours, while weighing it up with the potential of Lendeborg leading the team to their first summer league title since 2013.

Warriors are major contender for summer league title

The Warriors are now a perfect 4-0 when Lendeborg plays dating back to the start of the California Classic, including back-to-back wins over the Dallas Mavericks and now the Thunder by a combined 36 points.

Sunday's win has them second in the standings behind the Los Angeles Lakers who they previously beat convincingly at the California Classic. Golden State may be the favorites for the summer league crown, and team victory could give Lendeborg a shot at MVP or at least a spot on the All-Summer League First Team.

Do the Warriors take away the opportunity at short-term success for potential long-term benefit? We might find out if they choose to shut Lendeborg down over the coming days.