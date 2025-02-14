Warriors are already regretting letting perfect buyout target go to a direct rival

The Golden State Warriors enter the All-Star break with further decisions to make on their roster, having won three of their four games with Jimmy Butler following the blockbuster acquisition of the 6x All-Star last week.

The trade has left the Warriors with two roster spots still to fill, having already made the decision to sign rookie center Quinten Post to a standard contract. As the franchise waits further for the buyout market to materialize, one of their best options has already made a positive start with his new team.

Ben Simmons had an impressive debut with the Clippers

After executing a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets immediately after the trade deadline, Ben Simmons wasted no time signing with the L.A. Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and company.

While Simmons may no longer be the All-Star calibre player he once was, he certainly brought value to the Clippers in his debut against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Thursday night. The Australian was busy on both ends of the floor, helping his new team overcome a 20-point deficit to claim a 120-116 overtime victory heading into the All-Star break.

Simmons finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block while not recording a turnover in 27 minutes. The former number one overall pick had six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the fourth-quarter alone, sending social media alight with a surprise and game-changing performance.

Ben Simmons is here, we’re all good pic.twitter.com/o0oojYrATP — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) February 14, 2025

Ben Simmons has changed this game. My word. — Justin W. (@LAClippersFilm) February 14, 2025

I'm still in disbelief about that Ben Simmons performance, just in awe man pic.twitter.com/naHvDK1okb — ᴀᴄʜ™🌐 (@StepbackAch1) February 14, 2025

Simmons essentially played center for the Clippers in overtime -- a position he could have theoretically played for the Warriors had they been interested prior to his deal with a direct pacific rival.

Golden State continue to go small over recent games, with Draymond Green starting at the five in two of the team's last three outings. Simmons could have given Green some support off the bench, allowing Steve Kerr to play a similar style with a ball-handling, playmaking and defensive big even when the 34-year-old veteran went to the bench.

Perhaps with Green the Warriors simply wouldn't have been able to provide the same sort of playing opportunity for Simmons, though perhaps they could have played small stretches together despite their overlapping skillsets.

The Warriors remain 3.5 games behind the Clippers in the Western Conference standings, with attention now turned to who else the franchise could acquire to fill out their roster after missing out on Simmons.