Warriors already set up for offseason failure if latest rumors are true

There's already prominent discussions on what the Golden State Warriors could deliver in the way of major moves this offseason, but in reality that could just be setting up the front office for major disappointment and failure.

The Warriors pushed hard but failed to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before last month's deadline, leaving fans underwhelmed by the result of acquiring veteran center Kristaps Porzingis. Are we now about to see a similar outcome in the summer?

Media speculation is already setting Warriors up for offseason failure

Between LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and another run at Antetokounmpo, there's no shortage of stars that have already been linked to a potential move to Golden State before the regular season even ends.

If Leonard's contract at the L.A. Clippers is voided due to the ongoing Aspiration investigation, either he or James could technically be added as free agents to the already veteran core of big names featuring Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis.

Nick Friedell of The Athletic certainly hasn't quietened surging rumors of Golden State going star-hunting, suggesting the franchise could "load up like crazy" during a recent episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.

“The league, I think, isn't concerned that they're going to go win another title. But they are concerned that they are going to load up like crazy going into next season. Exactly what that looks like, only time will tell," Friedell said.

Given Al Horford has a $6 million player option, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and Will Richard are each on cost-controlled contracts, and they're likely to possess a lottery pick, the Warriors could still fill out a reasonably deep rotation even with a host of big names headlining it.

Warriors have to load up to have any championship opportunity

The reality is that Golden State will have to load up if they're to have any chance of executing a deep playoff run next season. That's not just because of the current gap between themselves and the top tier of teams in the league, but because of the age and injury-prone nature of the potential squad.

Butler and Moses Moody will start the season on the sidelines, James will be turning 42-years-old at the end of the year, Horford is nearly 40, Curry and Green are 38 and 36-years-old respectively, and Porzingis' health issues are well chronicled.

The Warriors will need to load up out of necessity more so than just desire, but failing to do so could set up a lack of optimism heading into the season considering they'll already be on the back-foot with the Butler and Moody injuries.