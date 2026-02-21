Warriors already vindicated for Kristaps Porzingis trade after just one game

Kristaps Porzingis may have only played 17 minutes in his debut game with the Golden State Warriors, but you can already see why the franchise was eager to swap Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for the veteran center.

In contrast to the often one-dimensional offense of Kuminga and Hield, Porzingis showcased his multi-faceted skillset with a thunderous dunk, a pair of effortless mid-range shots over the top of smaller defenders, and a couple of deep 3-pointers from well beyond the arc against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Kuminga and Hield had lost their roles in Steve Kerr's rotation in part because of their lack of offensive versatility, something that has often been imperative in the Golden State system over the past decade.

Kuminga certainly showcased his potential as a star scorer at times throughout his nearly five-year career with the franchise, but too often that came when the Warriors were missing one or both of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The former seventh overall pick has always been someone who's needed the ball in his hands regularly to be effective, something that wasn't possible on a veteran Golden State team when healthy.

Hield, meanwhile, has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league since he was drafted in 2016, but the 33-year-old offered very little when his shot wasn't falling, which unfortunately was too often the case this season as he shot a career-low 34.4% from beyond the arc.

In comparison, Porzingis' ability to score from all three levels and in different actions was a highlight of his debut, and offers some optimism for when Stephen Curry returns, and potentially Jimmy Butler too if the Lativan is still on the team next season.

Porzingis can be equally effective as a pop or roll threat, can simply be a catch-and-shoot option, or can have the offense run through him in post-up opportunities. The Celtics were quick to double-team him at times on those post-ups, and the 30-year-old showed enough passing acumen to prove he can capitalize on that by generating good looks for his teammates.

Of course, Porzingis' health and injury concerns remain an issue going forward, and will keep him on a minutes restriction perhaps for the rest of the season. Yet you can see the vision of what Porzingis could provide, and that within itself vindicates the trade given the price was two players who had been out of the rotation,

Landing a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo may have been the Warriors first option, but this was a good trade that has the potential to be great if Porzingis can get relatively healthy and remain with the franchise over the longer term.