Warriors already vindicated for rejecting Thunder's Yaxel Lendeborg trade pursuit

The Golden State Warriors were listening to offers when they were on the clock with the 11th overall pick at June's NBA Draft, but they've already been vindicated for rejecting an offer from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater earlier in the week, the Thunder attempted to trade up to the 11th pick which presumably would have been done in order to acquire Yaxel Lendeborg who was seen by many as their primary target entering the draft.

Warriors already vindicated for rejecting Yaxel Lendeborg trade

The Warriors have already been vindicated for keeping the selection and taking Lendeborg for themselves, with the 6'9" forward impressing throughout summer league where he wound up winning MVP and leading his team to the championship.

Oklahoma City were left to take Lendeborg's championship teammate, Aday Mara, with the 12th pick. The 7'3" big man showed some positive signs in summer league but clearly wasn't as impressive as Lendeborg, averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in five appearances.

If their play in summer league wasn't already enough early justification for Golden State, the reported offer of only some future second-round picks (on top of the 12th pick) is another reason why Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office clearly made the right decision.

"The Charlotte Hornets and Thunder were among those inquiring about a trade up -- the Hornets offering the 14th selection and a future pick, the Thunder floating a swap of the 12th and 11th pick for some future seconds," Slater reported.

NBA must be thankful for Warriors' rejecting Thunder trade offer

The Warriors aren't the only team that will likely benefit from rejecting the trade. The rest of the league has to be thankful Golden State didn't go through with a deal that would have made the Thunder even more formidable in the short-term.

Even if Mara was to become a better player in the long-term, there's little chance that he has more impact in his first year or two than Lendeborg hypothetically would have. That's not just because Lendeborg will enter the NBA as an older, more experienced prospect, but because there's a lack of forward depth at the Thunder that could have delivered him a major role, while Mara will now be behind Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and potentially Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber when it comes to big man options in the rotation.

It's interesting to ponder who the Warriors would have taken had they moved back to 12 and Lendeborg was off the board, but alas they made the right decision to ensure this remains a hypothetical discussion.