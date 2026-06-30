Warriors have already won Jonathan Kuminga trade with Kristaps Porzingis move

Monday brought a significant twist in the outcome of the mid-season trade between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks centered around young forward Jonathan Kuminga and veteran center Kristaps Porzingis.

The Warriors might just go as far as to declare themselves winners of the trade after they re-signed Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million contract, while the Hawks opted out of Kuminga's $24.3 million team option with the idea of opening up the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to target a big man.

Warriors may already be winners of Jonathan Kuminga-Kristaps Porzingis trade

What's resulted is Golden State turning Kuminga into a player they envision having as their starting center for the next two years, filling a hole and answering a problem the franchise long had prior to February's trade.

There's certainly risk associated with Porzingis' deal that includes a second-year player option, with some fans quick to label it an overpay based on the injury and health concerns that saw him limited to just 32 combined games with the Warriors and Hawks last season.

Make no mistake though, losing Porzingis as a free agent would have been a far worse outcome and would have left the mid-season Kuminga trade as nothing but a salary dump -- akin to the 2023 Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade where the front office let the veteran guard's deal expire 12 months later.

Taking a glass half full approach, Porzingis still has the on-court ability, talent and production to make this not only a neutral contract, but actually a team-friendly one if Rick Celebrini and the medical staff can get him back on the floor more consistently (which is a big if).

Warriors have won more than just the trade itself

The biggest win here for Golden State may be reserved for Steve Kerr. For years many fans in and outside the organization thought Kuminga was being held back by Kerr's reluctance to garner him a consistent role, and that this was a future star waiting to blossom once released from the handcuffs placed on him.

Instead, the Hawks just moved on from Kuminga only months after acquiring the 23-year-old and despite having had some excellent moments in the playoffs. It's Atlanta who've ended up making the salary dump trade, providing Kerr and Golden State with strong vindication.

There's certainly a lot to play out and perhaps Kuminga can thrive at a third team, or Porzingis remains injury-prone and struggles to get on the floor, but for now the Warriors can be declared winners even if we can all acknowledge they should have traded the former seventh overall pick much earlier.