Warriors may attempt ambitious two-star move that would launch them up the standings

The Golden State Warriors need a lot to go right to power themselves back up the Western Conference standings next season, and that could start with an ambitious double-act for two supertars this summer.

The Warriors might be lucky just to add one star this offseason, but they may not stop there in the wake of Steve Kerr's return and as they attempt to re-tool the roster around 38-year-old Stephen Curry.

Warriors may attempt audacious two-star move this summer

LeBron James is likely to be the most notable free agent Golden State pursue this offseason, but according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the franchise may not stop there if they're actually able to land the 4x MVP.

"In the small chance that Golden State could ultimately pull this off over the next seven weeks leading up to free agency, the organization would further look to strengthen their immediate championship outlook by going all-out for Leonard, Kevin Durant, or a different experienced superstar," Siegel wrote.

While a blockbuster trade for Leonard or Durant would require Jimmy Butler as an outgoing salary, three genuine stars is better than one considering Butler will start next season on the sidelines recovering from a torn ACL injury.

Imagine a team entering next season with Curry, James, Green and one of Leonard or Durant? It would be an old and injury-prone one sure, but it would be hard not to see that quartet making serious noise in the Western Conference.

The bigger issue may be how they'd all feel playing together, particularly for James if the Warriors were giving an indication they were targeting Leonard or Durant during their free agency pitch. The hope would be that, at this point deep into their respective careers, they'd all be on the same page and committed to team success.

Warriors double act remains highly unlikely but theoretically possible

The chances of Golden State acquiring any star this offseason may be less than 50%, let alone adding two in a move that would send shockwaves across the league. However, it is certainly mathematically possible.

Entering what may well be his final NBA season, James could be willing to take a significant pay cut in free agency to chase a fifth championship. The Warriors would then have Butler's salary, and a host of future draft capital, to trade for someone like Leonard or Durant, both of who would likely require multiple first-round picks.

It's a fanciful dream that remains just that right now, but it's not downright impossible and the Warriors have never been a franchise to shy away from adding the biggest names.