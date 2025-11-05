Warriors announce key Stephen Curry update immediately after win over Suns

After playing 34 minutes and scoring a team-high 28 points against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, Stephen Curry has already been ruled out of Wednesday night's meeting with the Kings in Sacramento.

Curry revealed that he's been dealing with a cold that's progressively getting worse, with Steve Kerr wasting no time in confirming his superstar player will miss the second night of a back-to-back against another pacific rival.

Warriors might be without two stars against the Kings on Wednesday

Curry has appeared in all eight games for the Warriors so far, including in their first two back-to-backs as the team has managed a tough schedule to open the season. Speaking during his post-game press conference, Kerr stated that the 2x MVP is "wiped out" and needs a night off.

"He's wiped out right now so I don't care what the doctors say, we gotta get him some rest though. I'll make the decision right now, he's not going to play tomorrow. He needs to rest. He's been sick, all the travel, everything has just caught up to him," Kerr said.

Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game in Sacramento, Steve Kerr said. He labeled Jimmy Butler as questionable. pic.twitter.com/iFcFv8IUjS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 5, 2025

Curry's workload and illness might explain some of his recent performances, having underwhelmed over recent games in contrast to his usually high standards. He had 27 points in Milwaukee on Thursday, but shot only 8-of-19 from the floor and was outplayed by former teammate Ryan Rollins in a surprise 120-110 loss. He followed that with 24 points on 23 shots in Indiana, while also committing 10 combined turnovers over the two road games. The 37-year-old was obviously important in Golden State securing a much needed win against the Suns, yet he still shot only 9-of-23 from the floor during the 118-107 win.

The Warriors could be without both of their main stars against the Kings at Golden 1 Center, with Kerr listing Jimmy Butler as questionable after the veteran forward failed to play in the second-half on Tuesday night.

Butler had two points, four rebounds and two assists in 14 first-half minutes, having initially been questionable for the game due to lower back soreness. It remains to be seen when and if Draymond Green might get a rest, with Golden State looking to manage their veterans across a long regular season.

The Warriors will get Al Horford back after the veteran center rested from Tuesday's game. The matchup against Domantas Sabonis is set to be critical, and now even more so with Curry unavailable.