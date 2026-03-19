Warriors announce troubling injury news on vitally important player

Moses Moody's status over the remainder of the season is up in the air, with the key Golden State Warriors starter having already missed eight-straight games after suffering a wrist sprain against the L.A. Clippers at the start of the month.

Moody was enjoying a breakout period prior to the injury, but now there's a question mark on whether he'll return at all after a troublesome update from head coach Steve Kerr prior to Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics.

Moses Moody return to the Warriors is not yet clear

Kerr confirmed on Wednesday that Moody isn't "as close as we'd hoped," while reiterating that the 23-year-old is still only practicing with his left hand in a sign that his potential return is still a quite some time away.

With only 13 games remaining in Golden State's season, you have to wonder whether Moody will return at all, or whether it's worth just putting the former lottery pick on ice given the team's playoff hopes are fading.

Moses Moody’s right wrist sprain has healed “a little bit,” Kerr said, “but he’s not as close we hoped” to returning to the lineup for Golden State. Moody is out an eighth straight game and practicing left-handed, Kerr said. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) March 18, 2026

Moody is one of numerous key players who remain sidelined for the Warriors right now, headlined by veteran stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, along with big man Al Horford and sharpshooter Seth Curry.

Moody had been incredibly healthy before this recent injury, having played in 59-straight games after missing the opening two games of the regular season. He'd started in 48 games, including the last 35 that saw him subsequently playing the most consistent basketball of his career.

Warriors are desperately missing Moses Moody right now

While often an inconsistent presence in the Golden State rotation through his first four years, Moody's development in the past 12 months means the team is desperately missing his presence right now.

The Warriors are now 2-6 since Moody went out of the lineup, and in particular they're missing his 3-point shooting where he's led the team in percentage this season (minimum 40 attempts). Moody is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc, subsequently leading to a career-high 11.9 points per game.

In his absence, the Warriors, despite still ranking second in 3-pointers attempted per game, rank only 25th in 3-point percentage (33.5%). They shot just 9-of-32 from deep during Monday's win against the Washington Wizards, followed by 10-of-43 in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Celtics.

This season will be determined as a positive one for Moody individually regardless of whether he returns or not, but it would still be nice to see him back to end the campaign in the right manner.