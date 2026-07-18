There are so many factors weighing into LeBron James' free agency decision, with some working for, and others working against a blockbuster move to the Golden State Warriors.

One that may work in the Warriors' favor is James' own suggestion in the past 24 hours that he could play beyond next season, allowing for the possibility that he plays for two different teams to close out his legendary career.

Warriors get another reason to believe LeBron James dream is still alive

While it's unlikely that James will want to finish the final years of his career jumping from team-to-team, it's nonetheless been speculated on social media that instead of a homecoming to Cleveland this offseason, the 41-year-old could play elsewhere next season and reconsider a reunion at the Cavaliers next year.

If James really wants the opportunity to play with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, yet equally wants to finish his career in Cleveland, he could theoretically have both by playing into what would be a 25th season in 2027-28.

The potential of James playing for multiple more seasons should only enhance Golden State's hopes of turning their dream signing into reality, with the four-time MVP now expected to make a decision early next week following the conclusion of summer league and perhaps more notably, the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday.

In theory, would playing out his final three seasons with the Lakers, Warriors then Cavaliers hurt James' legacy? Perhaps it might to some fans, but it's already largely cemented at this point and it would, of course, be largely dependant on how it plays out on the court.

Warriors would ideally get LeBron James for two seasons

The even more optimistic outlook from a Golden State perspective is the idea that James could play in the Bay Area for more than a year. That would be an ideal outcome, and help turn the idea of this being a one-year Broadway show into being a far more serious basketball adventure as James and Curry chase a fifth championship.

It's highly likely that wherever James signs, he'll get a second-year player option to allow him the flexibility to opt out and enter free agency again should he choose. That's especially the case if it's the Warriors who've already given player options to veterans Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton in each of the past two offseasons.

Ending his career at arguably his biggest rival has always been seen as one of the major drawbacks to the idea of James playing with the Warriors, but perhaps that doesn't have to be the case if he indeed wants to play beyond next season.