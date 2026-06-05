Warriors answer to Victor Wembanyama may be back within reach

Aday Mara's stock has been rising in recent weeks as teams look to find a long-term answer to the rising greatness of Victor Wembanyama, but the Michigan center may still be within the Golden State Warriors reach ahead of this month's NBA draft.

There's been strong suggestions that a team inside the top 10 could pounce on Mara, but two recent mock drafts would indicate the national championship-winner may still be on the board for the Warriors at the 11th overall pick.

Warriors answer to Victor Wembanyama could be back within reach

At 7'3" and with a 9'9" standing reach, Mara already possesses the sort of similar physical traits to Wembanyama that very few big men in the league can currently lay claim to. That's why, even without any competitive games being played, Mara has risen in the eyes of many over recent weeks.

The Atlanta Hawks have routinely been mentioned as a potential team for Mara at the eighth overall pick, while there have also been reports that the Oklahoma City Thunder could trade up to take the 21-year-old after they were eliminated by Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Only time will tell if Mara does become any sort of answer to trying to limit Wembanyama, but it could be the Warriors who gain the opportunity to find out. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor has Golden State taking Mara with the 11th pick in his latest mock draft, proving the Spaniard could still be there for the franchise as they look to find a long-term starting center.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman even has Mara falling past the Warriors to the Thunder at the 12th pick in his updated mock draft. If that's the case, Golden State should be trying to leverage OKC's potential interest in Mara as a means to swapping picks and gaining another asset.

Aday Mara makes sense for Warriors beyond Wemby element

Of course, the Warriors could just take Mara themselves if he's still on the board at 11. Beyond just finding an answer for Wembanyama over the next decade, Mara also makes sense for a number of different reasons.

Golden State haven't found a long-term true starting center for years, having tried but failed with former second overall pick James Wiseman back in 2020. Solidifying their center spot could go a long way in their future ambitions, particularly after this current Stephen Curry era.

In the short-term, Mara has the feel, understanding and passing attributes that suggest he could make his mark in the Warrior system, helping the franchise to get younger while also adding considerable size to an old and small roster.