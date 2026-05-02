Warriors can grant Anthony Davis his biggest wish after latest rumor

Anthony Davis is yet to play a single game for the Washington Wizards after February's trade, but the All-Star big man could find himself on the market again prior to next season.

Davis evidently wants to be on a veteran team trying to contend, something the Wizards can't give him but which could be granted by the Golden State Warriors after their previous interest in the 10x All-Star.

Warriors could grant Anthony Davis his wish with offseason trade

Davis recently spoke of his desire to still win an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year on the “Glass Half Full” podcast with Craig Melvin. As much as that's admirable, it's highly unlikely to happen on a Wizards team who, even with the newly-acquired Davis and Trae Young, are unlikely to make too much noise for at least a couple of years.

NBA insider Chris Haynes has spoken in response to Davis' public desires, even suggesting that the 33-year-old could be on the move again before making a single appearance for the Wizards.

"He's at a place right now where he can't afford to play two years not to compete. To build the Wizards stature up over a few seasons," Haynes said. "I do think there's a good chance that he may end up somewhere else by the time next season starts."

"I do think there's a good chance that he may end up somewhere else by the time next season starts"@ChrisBHaynes gives the latest on the future of Anthony Davis with the Wizards



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Davis has now failed to make the playoffs as a member of the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards in each of the past two seasons, while his last full year at the Los Angeles Lakers only generated a meek first-round series exit.

Warriors' timeline aligns with Anthony Davis

Say what you want about Golden State's ability to contend after finishing 10th in the Western Conference and failing to make the playoffs, but at the very least they'll remain relevant while Stephen Curry remains at the franchise.

It's not drastic to suggest that Davis would prefer to be on a Warrior team with fellow veterans, rather than a young, rebuilding Wizards team who while full of talent, simply aren't on the same timeline as the veteran big man.

Dallas had approached Golden State about a Davis trade before he was dealt to Washington, suggesting there was a level of interest that could have materialized if not for his lengthy injury concerns.

The Warriors instead took a chance on another injury-prone yet cheaper center in Kristaps Porzingis, but his potential departure in free agency may leave a major hole at the five that could force them to reconsider a Davis trade.