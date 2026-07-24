Warriors' Anthony Davis pursuit gets clearer after Draymond Green revelation

There's been a lot of discussion and speculation across recent weeks over just how much interest the Golden State Warriors have in Anthony Davis, but a new report on Thursday reveals the franchise is quite clearly pursuing a move for the All-Star big man.

According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Draymond Green opted out of his $27.6 million player option prior to free agency not only to chase LeBron James, but also pursue a Davis trade with the Washington Wizards.

Warriors clearly pursuing AD after Draymond Green revelation

The James aspect of this was always evident from the moment Green opted out, and is the biggest reason why the Warriors quickly emerged as favorites to sign the 41-year-old when it was confirmed he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Davis wrinkle to the equation has always been a little more unclear, but Vardon's report on Thursday further proves Golden State's pursuit of Davis is real rather than just noise.

"A team source who was granted anonymity to speak freely about internal deliberations said Green’s opting out, done in collaboration with the Warriors’ front office, was indeed to give the team flexibility to sign James and trade for Anthony Davis," Vardon wrote.

The 'team source' Vardon alludes to also stated "there were no guarantees," but this was quite clearly a methodical plan that should actually raise hope of Golden State being able to eventually sign James as we enter nearly a month through free agency.

Surely Green wouldn't just turn down $27.6 million unless he (and the Warriors) were given some indication from his agent, Rich Paul, that there was a genuine chance of James and Davis (also Paul's clients) landing with the team?

Warriors still face roadblock in completing AD-LeBron acquisition

Even if James, Davis, Green and Golden State are all in on the plan, it still requires Washington to play their part which is not happening at this stage. Vardon reports, like others in recent days, that the Wizards have no interest in trading Davis for Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors seem to be playing the waiting game, holding off for August 6 when Davis is eligible to sign a four-year max extension. At that point leverage could tip back in favor of Golden State, or at least be enough for Washington to consider a trade in a way they clearly aren't at the moment.

There's no denying now that the Warriors want to pair the former championship teammates back in the Bay, it's just a matter of whether they can get it done or whether the Wizards reluctance ultimately leads to James signing elsewhere.