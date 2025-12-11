Warriors must resist the Anthony Davis temptation and trade for his teammate instead

As the Golden State Warriors consider trading for Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks teammate Daniel Gafford must surface on their radar. Gafford is by no means the superstar that Davis has proven to be, but he's a more affordable option whose fit would be seamless.

If the Warriors are looking for responsible ways to build around its core and make a leap toward contending, then trading for Gafford should be a priority.

In a perfect world, the NBA would become a video game and injuries could be turned off. In that scenario, the Warriors could go all-in on a championship they'd become heavy favorites to win with four future Hall of Famers in Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Davis, and Draymond Green leading the charge.

Unfortunately, injuries are a factor that needs to be considered and the Warriors must proceed accordingly with a roster that's already aging and questionable in regard to depth.

With Gafford, the Warriors could take a chance on a talented and productive big man making considerably less money than Davis. As a result, they'd be able to part with less in a potential trade, preserve more cap space, and overcome potential injury concerns more easily.

Gafford isn't a mere consolation prize, of course, but a high-level big who addresses several of the Warriors' biggest issues down low.

Daniel Gafford a more responsible Warriors option than Anthony Davis

The single most important box that Gafford checks for Golden State is that he's an effortlessly explosive athlete. The Warriors have consistently struggled to defend teams that can quickly attack the basket, due in no small part to their own lack of ideal athleticism.

Gafford can help address that issue by anchoring the defensive interior and thriving above the rim on offense with his high-level agility and leaping ability.

Beyond simply being athletic, Gafford has proven at multiple stops to rank among the best shot-blockers in the NBA. He boasts career averages of 1.5 blocks per game and 2.8 blocks per 36 minutes, and has translated his production to the playoffs at 1.6 per contest and 2.8 per 36.

The latter feat includes a run to the 2024 NBA Finals, during which Gafford proved he could provide positive minutes to a team with championship ambitions.

One of the primary reasons Gafford succeeded in that regard is that his defensive value isn't limited to blocking shots. He's a genuine rim protector, a defensive playmaker who can create turnovers, and a quality post defender.

Through 15 appearances in 2025-26, Gafford has proven as much by averaging 2.2 blocks and 1.5 steals in per 36 minutes.

Daniel Gafford offers athleticism, two-way value Warriors need at center

Gafford isn't necessarily a dynamic offensive player, but he's excellent at what he does. More specifically, he's a tremendous offensive rebounder, an excellent screener, and a valuable pick-and-roll finisher who can convert at and above the rim with power and touch.

For the Warriors, adding Gafford would essentially amount to replacing Kevon Looney with an even more athletic and productive option on offense.

Gafford carries a career average of 16.7 points and 3.9 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes. He's also shooting 79.1 percent at the free throw line and producing an average of 10.3 screen points per game on a Mavericks team that's played with questionable perimeter talent during an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign.

On a Warriors side with creators, shooters, and playmakers such as Butler, Curry, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski, Gafford should be even more productive and valuable on offense.

As far as the logistics of a trade are concerned, Gafford's $14.3 million salary is much easier to work with than Davis' $54.1 million figure. A trade could conceivably be built around Jonathan Kuminga, whereas acquiring Davis would've cost Golden State multiple young players or perhaps even Green.

It's unclear if the Warriors are interested in pursuing this route, but Gafford is a more affordable option than Davis and would offer tremendous value down low.