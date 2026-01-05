Warriors-Anthony Davis trade just got simpler if latest Hawks rumors are true

The market (or lack thereof) for Anthony Davis is becoming crystal clear just over a month out from the trade deadline, making a potential offer from the Golden State Warriors all the more simpler if they choose to go down that path.

The Atlanta Hawks have been the other team prominently linked to a trade for Davis before the deadline, but recent reports suggests they're far from willing to go all in for the 10x All-Star.

Warriors offer for Anthony Davis is simple after latest Hawks reports

Despite reports to the contrary in the last week, NBA insider Marc Stein believes the Hawks are not willing to part ways with former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher in a deal for Davis. Stein also reported, as has been the case throughout, that Atlanta's prized possessions in Jalen Johnson and the New Orleans Pelicans' 2026 first-round pick are also off the table.

..."Sources with knowledge of Atlanta's thinking have signaled this week to multiple outlets — including this one — that the Hawks do not believe an in-season swing for Davis meets those parameters when it comes to 2024's No. 1 overall pick," Stein wrote.

Stein also reports that the Hawks interest in Davis is complicated by the need to move on from star point guard Trae Young, either in a seperate trade or in a three-team deal given the Mavericks have no interest in the 27-year-old.

Atlanta's offer for Davis is likely to revolve around Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, another low-value contract and draft picks, something the Warriors could easily outbid if they were to shift their stance on trading franchise legend Draymond Green.

There's been no strong suggestion that they're willing to do that at this stage, but it's still notable that Dallas approached Golden State about a Davis trade according to The Athletic's Sam Amick earlier in the week.

Amick also reported that the Mavericks do have interest in Jonathan Kuminga, while Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal identified Kuminga or Risascher as players Dallas would like included in the framework of a trade.

While the Hawks have little interest in moving their young forward in a Davis trade, the Warriors are obviously open and exploring Kuminga deals once he becomes eligible to be moved on January 15. The question isn't about whether Golden State would move Kuminga and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield in a trade, but whether they'll change their stance on Green.

Many fans on social media have already advocated for that exact deal to be made, with Golden State likely needing to give up some draft capital, but evidently not a significant amount given Davis' limited market.

The lack of suitors could result in Davis remaining with the Mavericks beyond the trade deadline, with Stein suggesting they have to wait till the offseason and around draft time as the Phoenix Suns recently did with 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant.