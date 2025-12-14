Warriors are already sending Seth Curry a message he can't ignore

The Golden State Warriors have already sent a clear message to Seth Curry in his first two weeks with the team, telling the veteran sharpshooter that he's out of of the rotation despite the team's lackluster offense.

The Warriors rank 22nd on offense and 14th in 3-point percentage this season, but there's been no room for Curry in the rotation over the last two games despite his exhilarating team debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Tuesday.

Warriors have signalled there's no room in the rotation for Seth Curry

Curry was signed as the 15th player on the main roster earlier in the month, but he's arguably the 16th player right now given two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer is in the rotation. There's very few players that deep on an NBA roster around the league who you would classify as being a notable DNP, but that typifies the exact issue facing Golden State right now.

Curry, along with young players Jonathan Kuminga and Will Richard, were the healthy players left out of the rotation in Friday's 127-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center.

"It's not easy to just throw guys in there randomly after they haven't been in the rotation in the first three-quarters," Steve Kerr said when asked about Curry's DNP. "He's definitely going to help us at times, but this wasn't his night and we went in another direction."

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr was asked by @MarkoUkalovic following tonight’s disappointing home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves why Seth Curry was DNP’d considering his prolific 3P% and the team’s poor shooting night, which included 31 missed 3Ps. pic.twitter.com/7Bwtijbd42 — Cyrus Saatsaz (@SurfJournalist) December 13, 2025

The issue here is that if Curry -- the eighth-best 3-point shooter by percentage in NBA history -- can't help you on a night where you shoot 15-of-46 from beyond the arc, when exactly will he be able to help you?

With Draymond Green and Al Horford still to return to the rotation, it's hard to see the younger Curry brother pushing hard enough up the pecking order to see legitimate minutes. There's an argument that he should though, particularly given underwhelming form from the likes of Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski so far this season.

After going for 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in his debut against the Thunder, Curry has only played 14 minutes since where he missed both of his shots and went scoreless in Philadelphia.

The reality for the 35-year-old is that he's going to need injuries, or perhaps more likely a major consolidation trade to take place if he wants to find consistent opportunity. Outside of that, the Warriors have made it clear not to expect meaningful minutes for Curry in the current setup.