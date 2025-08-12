Warriors are barking up the wrong tree with Josh Giddey trade rumors

As the Golden State Warriors entered the offseason, much speculation surrounded the potential return they could command in a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, and the Chicago Bulls, among many other teams, were among the initially-rumored suitors.

Yet, as the team's impasse with Kuminga has drawn on and they have expressed a surprising interest in a sign-and-trade swap for Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls, they may have forgotten about a more ideal piece in the same backcourt: Coby White.

White, the 25-year-old combo guard, would potentially be available if Giddey were to return to the Bulls at a high price tag, and, as a dynamic scorer on a relatively cheap contract, could be an ideal acquisition for the Warriors.

Coby White could be the preferable trade target over Josh Giddey

As Kuminga's restricted free agency began this offseason, the Bulls, as well as teams like the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, were rumored to have serious interest in completing a sign-and-trade for the dynamic young forward.

With Golden State having conducted at least preliminary trade talks with Chicago last trade deadline surrounding veteran center Nikola Vucevic, it was thought that either he or White would pique the team's interest in any talks of a Kuminga deal.

Yet, as the market around the league on restricted free agents cooled as a result of the financial restrictions of the new CBA, most of these suitors fell away, leaving the Warriors with limited options beyond retaining Kuminga.

Nevertheless, Golden State's sudden interest in Giddey, who they almost were able to draft in 2021, came largely as a surprise given their other targets this offseason.

Giddey, admittedly, would bring an element of ball-handling to the Warriors' offense that they need desperately. Through 70 games last season, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Reports indicate that he will likely receive a contract somewhere in the $20-25 million range of annual value.

White, meanwhile, is entering his final year of a three-year, $36 million contract. Through 74 games last season, he averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

While Giddey would be able to make plays off of superstar Stephen Curry's gravity, White would bring a bona-fide scoring element to Golden State's backcourt that is needed desperately, especially considering the fact that players such as Curry and Jimmy Butler will likely miss time during the regular season.

It is unlikely that the Bulls will be able to keep both Giddey and White long-term, and it could be worth it for Golden State to check in on the availability of White in a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade.