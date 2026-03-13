Warriors are dealing with another frustrating injury they couldn't afford

While all the focus is on Stephen Curry's current 'runner's knee' issue that will see the 2x MVP wind up missing at least 20 games, the Golden State Warriors are facing another frustrating injury to a key player that they simply couldn't afford.

The Warriors have ruled Moses Moody out from Friday's home meeting against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, marking the fifth-straight game the fifth-year wing will have missed after suffering a wrist sprain during the 114-101 loss to the L.A. Clippers at the start of the month.

Moses Moody's injury only adds to Warriors frustration

Moody's wrist sprain isn't just frustrating because Golden State have already be dealing with numerous injury concerns, but because the 23-year-old had been developing into one of the team's best players, and one of the major positives since Jimmy Butler went down with his torn ACL.

Moody was starting to develop a level of consistency that hasn't always been apparent throughout his career to date, having scored in double-digits in 20 of his past 21 games, including five games of at least 20 points during that span.

Since January 12, Moody has averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and nearly one steal, shooting a highly efficient 49.8% from the floor and 45.2% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game.

Moody was seen doing everything with his left hand at practice on Thursday, offering real uncertainty on when the former 14th overall pick may return as the Warriors slip further down the standings with just 17 games left in the regular season.

Moses Moody, with a brace on his right wrist, is doing everything left-handed today at Warriors practice @NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/nsmtUjbWSb — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 12, 2026

Moody is averaging statistical highs in all major categories this season, including points (11.9), rebounds (3.3), assists (1.6), steals (0.9) and 3-point percentage (40.2%). He was becoming a bonafide starter on a team that could have become a threat in the Western Conference, only for injuries to derail Golden State's and now his season.

Warriors getting better injury news elsewhere

The good news is the Warriors are starting to get healthier as a whole, with Moody, Curry and Jimmy Butler the only confirmed outs for Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves (albeit that's three major outs).

De'Anthony Melton is questionable due to an adductor injury and so too is Quinten Post thanks to a foot concern, but Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry are both cleared to play after making only three appearances each so far with Golden State.

The Warriors will enter as underdogs against the sixth-seed Timberwolves, before embarking on a six-game road-trip that starts in New York on Sunday.