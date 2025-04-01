Warriors are facing a familiar frustrating problem that could only get worse

Dating back to the middle of last season, Jonathan Kuminga's ability to play alongside fellow forward Andrew Wiggins became a significant topic surrounding the Golden State Warriors.

Fast-forward to right now as the 2025 Playoffs approach, and the Warriors are facing a familiar concern and discussion on Kuminga's ability to play next to another forward -- Jimmy Butler.

Can Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler co-exist for the Warriors?

There's no doubting Butler's impact on Golden State since his arrival in early February, with the team 18-5 following his acquisition in a blockbuster trade that sent Wiggins (and former Warrior Kyle Anderson) to the Miami Heat.

Much of Butler's impact has stemmed from the ability to make his teammates better, and particularly the team's young players in Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post and Gui Santos. Yet that hasn't extended to Kuminga following the talented forward's return from a lengthy 31-game absence, with the pair having struggled to prove effective in their playing time together so far.

The Warriors have a -16.8 net rating in 79 minutes where Kuminga and Butler share the floor together. That ranks as the third-worst of any Golden State duo who are still on the roster and have played at least 60 minutes, sitting only behind the combinations of Gary Payton II-Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green-Kevon Looney.

The 95.8 offensive rating in particularly concerning, perhaps owing to the lack of spacing between Kuminga and Butler who are combining to shoot a woeful 21.2% from 3-point range since the All-Star break.

“It’s not working right now with Kuminga and Jimmy Butler," Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area said on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Monday. "It’s like making two mid-season trades, bringing back JK…The eye test and the advanced numbers both show it’s not working between the two of them.”

While the Kuminga-Butler fit is becoming problematic right now as the Warriors prepare for what they hope is a deep playoff run, it's also an issue that could only get worse if the franchise does retain the young forward on a hefty extension this summer.

With Golden State already locking up Butler for over $50 million in each of the next two seasons, how can they be willing to pay Kuminga and spend in excess of $75 million combined for a duo that practically can't share the floor together effectively?

This is what makes growing chemistry between the pair so important, with it set to be a huge factor in the Warriors' short, medium and long-term potential in a tight Western Conference.