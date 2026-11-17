Upon the news of Stephen Curry's injury, which is expected to sideline him for at the very least two weeks, Brandin Podziemski noted that there was a lot of familiarity with playing without Steph. Coach Steve Kerr pointed out that the team must be more organized without its center of gravity and that it will take some time to adjust to life without Curry.

Curry logged just six minutes in the Warriors' first of five games away from Chase Center against the Rockets before exiting with that oblique injury. After basically three full games without the superstar guard, the only familiarity has been with how limited this team looks offensively, while that adjustment period might take longer than initially expected. Without Curry, Kerr and his coaching staff need to experiment with combinations that could provide the shooting, spacing, and cutting this team desperately craves.

The offensive numbers during the early phases of that Curry-less stretch have been ugly. Following their embarrassing 115-94 loss against a Pelicans team that had lost six straight games, the Warriors have now failed to reach the 100-point mark in back-to-back games and have posted league lows in several key categories since Curry went down: a 98 offensive rating, 95.7 points per game, 35.8% shooting from the field, and 22 assists per game. They have also gotten off to a slow start every single time.

They trailed by 15 points after 12 minutes in Houston, let the Spurs rattle off 18 points to start the game, and failed to make a field goal before the 4:10 mark of the first quarter against one of the worst defenses in the league in New Orleans.

The Warriors have gotten open looks, but they haven't been able to make shots for two straight games now. After the San Antonio debacle on Friday, Kerr decided to tinker with the starting lineup by emphasizing shooting and spacing next to Draymond Green. He replaced Will Richard and De'Anthony with two-way player LJ Cryer and veteran Al Horford.

Cryer ended 1-for-8 from three – just one of those nights for the young shooter according to Kerr. Horford misfired on all four of his shots and finished scoreless in his 14 minutes. The Warriors, who still rank second in the NBA in made threes per game, knocked down just 11 of their 46 attempts (23.9%) from beyond the arc against the Pelicans.

Kerr looks to last season for answers without Curry

In addition to looking at this season's tape, one of the ways Kerr suggested to find the combinations that might help the Warriors survive without Curry is to dig into two-man lineups from last season. The Warriors have at their disposal an extended stretch of data to use, as Curry missed 27 straight games from February 3 through April 2 last season. Let's look at the most productive tandems during that span (at least 150 minutes together).

First, the three most-used duos without Curry and their respective net ratings:

- Gui Santos and Podziemski: -4.9 net rating in 541 minutes

- Green and Podziemski: -17.1 net rating in 451 minutes

- Green and Santos: -5.6 net rating in 428 minutes

Now, the three duos (of players still on the team this season) with the most minutes together and a positive net rating:

De'Anthony Melton and Santos: +0.2 net rating in 317 minutes

Santos and Will Richard: +0.4 net rating in 260 minutes

Gary Payton II and Santos: +3.6 net rating in 253 minutes, the most successful pairing with at least 200 minutes of playing time together.

After a very quick examination, one name stands out: Santos.

The 24-year-old forward took a major leap without Curry last season, more specifically after Jimmy Butler went down in mid-January. Santos averaged 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1 assist in 11.3 minutes before Butler's injury. Those numbers increased to 9.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 21 minutes after Butler suffered his season-ending injury but with Curry still available. During the extended stretch when both stars were out, he averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 31.7 minutes.

Knee tendinitis and an ankle injury have prevented Santos from carrying that momentum over to this season. Across his 11 games so far, he's averaging just 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 18.6 minutes.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski are the two players that have seen their roles grow the most since Curry went out. As unreasonable as it might be, most of the team's offensive burden has rested and will rest on their shoulders going forward.

"It's unfair to him to make him step into Steph's role 13 games into his career," Green said of the expectations surrounding Lendeborg."Right now we're putting too much pressure on him and it's tough to deal with."

Santos has shown he can be a reliable option to alleviate some of that weight. Brandon Williams, who's been out since November 10 with a hamstring strain, could be back when the Warriors return home on Saturday.

Kerr talked about an adjustment period. But how much adjusting can be made when a team is missing two of its main creators and over $150 million in salary? The Warriors have now lost three straight games and Curry is expected to miss at the very least four more. So how long before the cushion created by that eight-game winning streak vanishes? Kerr has remained confident that his team will manage to string together wins without Curry.

It may start with finding the right combinations. After their first bounce-back bid failed miserably in New Orleans, the Warriors will get another shot to get back on track in Dallas against the Mavericks on Wednesday.