Warriors are making Al Horford's next move painfully obvious

Things haven't quite gone according to plan for Al Horford in his first year at the Golden State Warriors, but that just makes the next decision on his future all the more obvious for the 39-year-old center.

Barring a surprise late season surge, the Warriors appear headed for a quick exit from the Play-In Tournament and an absence from the playoffs. Is that really how Horford wants to end his legendary career, particularly given he's also dealing with a calf strain that's putting the remainder of his campaign under some uncertainty?

Warriors are giving Al Horford no choice but to extend career into 20th season

For all he's done in this league, going out in the Play-In Tournament would be a fairly bleak and underserved end to Horford's career. What if he doesn't actually return from his current calf injury? Surely his last career game can't be a March 13 game against the Timberwolves where he only played five minutes?

This outcome isn't reallty Horford's fault, nor necessarily the franchise's either. Both player and team were building real momentum in early January and looked like they could become a dangerous threat in the playoffs, only for Jimmy Butler's torn ACL to bring everything crashing down and it's only gotten worse since.

The fate of this Golden State season must convince Horford to go around again. The 5x All-Star has a $6 million player option for next season, giving him the flexibility to choose whether he wants to play another year or head into retirement.

While he dealt with a sciatic injury and now this calf strain, it's not as if Horford has fallen off a cliff from an on-court impact perspective. After a slow start, his form from Christmas Day until this most recent injury was excellent, averaging 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks on 38.7% shooting from 3-point range.

Al Horford may still depart the Warriors this offseason

While the conclusion to this Warrior season may convince Horford to play another year, that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be in the Bay Area. The veteran big man could quite easily opt out of his player option, enter unrestricted free agency and sign with another team. No one would begrudge him of that given Golden State are already set to begin next season with their two starting wings -- Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody -- on the sidelines.

Perhaps the Warriors can still convince Horford to stick around, and that their injury fortunes will shift next season by going slightly younger and making some major moves in free agency, on the trade market, and at the draft with a likely lottery pick.

With Kristaps Porzingis and Quinten Post already slated to head into unrestricted and restricted free agency respectively, Horford's decision will be crucial as the Warriors look to fortify their center rotation.