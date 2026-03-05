Warriors are officially tank-ready after latest cruel injury blow

Already minus veteran stars Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis, the Golden State Warriors are set to be without another key starter when they face the Rockets in Houston on Thursday.

Golden State's growing injury crisis has continued, with starting wing Moses Moody now out after suffering a wrist sprain during Monday night's loss to the L.A. Clippers at Chase Center.

With Butler out for the season, Curry sidelined for at least another four games, and complete uncertainty over Porzingis' health, the Warriors' rising injury toll has put the franchise in a position where tanking for better lottery odds may now be the best outcome over the remainder of the season.

Warriors' growing injury toll is becoming undeniable

Moody's injury isn't likely to be serious, but it's still a cruel blow in halting the momentum of what's been a breakout fifth season for the former 14th overall pick. Moody has appeared in 59 of Golden State's 61 games, starting in 48 and averaging career-highs in points (11.9), rebounds (3.3), assists (1.6) and 3-point percentage (40.2%).

Having chosen against using the vacant 15th roster spot they opened up with their moves before the trade deadline, the Warriors are now scarce on available players against the third-seed Rockets who are 38-22 on the season.

Golden State could be left with only 10 available players if Gary Payton II doesn't play, with the veteran guard having been listed as questionable after missing Monday's loss due to an ankle injury.

Of those 10 players, three include the team's trio of two-way contracted players. Nate Williams and Malevy Leons have both got playing time recently due to the Warriors' injury issues, while we could now see LJ Cryer too who has played just eight total minutes this season.

Warriors may have a path to strong lottery position

Golden State are now just 1.5 games ahead of the Clippers as the eighth-seed in the Western Conference, and only 2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. Combine that with the ninth and 10th seeds in the East both holding .500 records, and there's a genuine path to the Warriors holding the 11th-worst record in the league by season's end.

It would be difficult for them to slide further than that, and essentially impossible for them to fall out of the Play-In Tournament, but perhaps the 11th-seed Milwaukee Bucks also finish with a better record having just regained 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the 10th-worst record, the Warriors would suddenly have a 13.9% chance at a top four pick, offering a potentially franchise-altering talent that could completely change their trajectory. Even the slight chance of that may now be worth it given their injury issues lend itself to a meek first-round playoff exit at best.