Warriors are ready to axe another young player on eve of the postseason

The Golden State Warriors are starting to get healthier on the eve of the Play-In Tournament, headlined by Stephen Curry's thrilling return against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Steve Kerr will have tough decisions to make as the rotation shortens once we enter must-win basketball, but the head coach is seemingly already preparing to axe one young player in Will Richard.

Will Richard might be axed from the rotation ahead of postseason

Richard has had an impressive rookie season after being drafted 56th overall by the Warriors in last year's draft, but he may have hit a wall of some sort in recent weeks that makes him vulnerable to a significantly reduced role.

The 23-year-old has scored more than eight points just twice in his past 14 games, having averaged just 4.9 points on 30.6% 3-point shooting during this period despite Golden State's myriad of injury concerns.

Sunday's game against the Rockets was the real telling story of Richard's potential role (or lack thereof) over the remainder of the season. He played nearly six minutes in the first-half, recording only one assist and not taking a single field-goal attempt as the Warriors were outscored by 12 during his time on the floor.

Richard wasn't seen again over the remainder of the game, with Kerr preferring to go to veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry for four second-half minutes -- time that could have otherwise gone to Richard in a different circumstance.

Gary Payton II also played over 16 minutes in the second-half, impressing with 12 points and three rebounds which included making the go-ahead layup in the final 20 seconds, before that was quickly erased by Alperun Sengun's game-winning basket.

Pat Spencer also scored seven points in just over eight second-half minutes, with Kerr prioritizing the ball-handling and shot creation of the former two-way guard over Richard's more 3-and-D skillset.

Will Richard must take advantage of every remaining opportunity

With Stephen Curry's minutes only sure to rise and Al Horford still to be re-integrated into the rotation over the next week, it won't be surprising if Richard's minutes are axed completely from an eight or nine-man rotation come the Play-In Tournament.

That means the rookie has to take advantage of every remaining opportunity between now and then to avoid that fate. The good news for him is that Gui Santos' absence on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings should give Richard more playing time, while he could see garbage minutes if Golden State can blow out their lowly pacific rival.

Richard has averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 67 appearances this season, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range.