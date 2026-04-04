Warriors are sending Giannis a clear message with risky Stephen Curry move

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is back on the radar as he and the Milwaukee Bucks are at odds over his playing status, but no such issues exist in a similar scenario between the Golden State Warriors and their superstar in Stephen Curry.

Curry is set to return against the Houston Rockets on Sunday after a 27-game absence, and in doing so he and the Warriors might be sending Antetokounmpo a message ahead of another potential trade pursuit in the offseason.

Warriors are sending Giannis Antetokounmpo a message with Stephen Curry return

Anchored to the 10th-seed in having won just 11 of their past 33 games, Golden State would have every right to shut down Curry for the remainder of the season, be quickly eliminated in the Play-In Tournament, and try their luck at the lottery. Curry himself, at 38-years-old and dealing with a frustrating knee injury, would have every right not to push a return.

In fact, many fans would prefer Curry not come back and play again in a lost campaign, particularly when it risks an injury that could further impact next season where the Warriors will already start without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Yet that's just not how Curry operates as a true competitor, nor how Golden State operate as a franchise. They haven't given up on this season, and they won't even if there's some slight risk in the 2x MVP coming back.

This can be perceived as a message to rival players around the league, but particularly to Antetokounmpo whose future is clouded and who the Warriors have clear and significant interest in as a trade target.

Antetokounmpo shares Curry's trait as a true competitor, yet he's being held back against his will by the Bucks right now. As he plots his potential next move, there's a glaring contrast between his and Curry's situation that could later work in Golden State's favor.

Stephen Curry and Warriors are selling themselves with his return

As a veteran team that wants to add another star and quality role players this offseason, the Warriors need to use this period to try and sell themselves even if a playoff spot ultimately alludes them in the coming weeks.

Part of that is showing the league that they simply won't give up on their season, with Curry's return the perfect example of that. Perhaps it resonates with Antetokounmpo in a notable way as he fights with his own organization over his availability.

If it gives Golden State a better chance of landing Antetokounmpo or another big-name player in the next few months, then this Curry return may just prove to be worth the risk.