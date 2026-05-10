Warriors must avoid trade for All-Star guard despite rumors

The Denver Nuggets are seemingly open for business on any player outside Nikola Jokic following their disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that doesn’t mean the Golden State Warriors should be exploring a trade for All-Star guard Jamal Murray.

Murray’s place as Jokic’s sidekick in Denver is suddenly under scrutiny after a decade, leading to multiple trade rumors and ideas floating a potential move to the Warriors this offseason.

Warriors shouldn’t chase Jamal Murray this offseason

Murray averaged 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the six-game first-round series, yet shot a dismal 35.7% from the floor and only 26.2% from 3-point against the long and athletic Timberwolves defense.

Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports suggested that the Warriors - armed with their future draft capital - were in a unique position to trade for Murray which would allow the Nuggets to enter a mini reset, or forward those picks for another win-now player.

Marcus D. Smith of USA Today also brought up Murray as a potential trade target for Golden State, pointing to the potentially lethal backcourt duo of he and superstar guard Stephen Curry.

The problem with Murray primarily centers around his contract, with the 29-year-old still set to make over $111 million across the next two years. For as good as Murray is, he isn’t a tier one superstar, while his reputation as an elite playoff performer has just taken a hit on the back of Denver’s first-round elimination.

Golden State would have to include Jimmy Butler in a trade simply to match salaries. Given the front office has shown a reluctance to trade the 6x All-Star so far in the wake of his torn ACL, it’s hard to envisage them giving Butler and picks up for Murray despite the fact it would give them immediate help next season.

Warriors need to target frontcourt help this summer

With Butler and Moses Moody recovering from devastating long-term knee injuries, and having traded Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks at February’s mid-season deadline, the Warriors need to prioritize wing/forward help this offseason rather than spend $50+ million annually on another guard.

That’s exactly why Golden State have been linked to the likes of Giannis Antetokunmpo, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James, each of who would provide the sort of size that the team needs to matchup with some of the best teams in the Western Conference and around the league.

Murray would undoubtedly make the Warriors more competitive to begin next season, but acquiring the 6’4” guard wouldn’t provide the sort of championship upside the franchise should want if they’re to give up Butler and make such a trade.