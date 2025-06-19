Warriors avoid calamitous trade disaster if Paul George rumors prove true

It's nearly a full 12 months ago now that the Golden State Warriors were heavily in pursuit of star forward Paul George via a sign-and-trade with the pacific rival L.A. Clippers.

The Warriors wanted to pair George with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and were prepared to provide a $200+ million to make it happen. George too was on board, but the Clippers proved unwilling to play ball in taking on contracts to match salary.

It was a disappointing outcome at the time, with George instead signing a four-year, $211.6 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent, and Golden State left to continue their search for another offensive star.

Fast-forward to now though and it's blatantly obvious that the Warriors avoided a complete disaster -- one that will only be reaffirmed if the latest rumors surrounding George ultimately come to fruition before next week's draft.

The 76ers may sacrifice the No. 3 pick to get off Paul George's contract

According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there's a chance that the 76ers could trade George back West and to the rebuilding Utah Jazz, but it would take moving from the No. 3 pick down to No. 5 in order to make it happen.

"I do think it's true that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading down to No. 5, potentially, if they can get off the Paul George deal," Larsen said on the latest episode of Locked on Jazz.

Having to relinquish a top three pick -- even if it's just to move down two spots -- to trade what you thought was going to be a game-changing star less than 12 months ago, would be an absolute disaster yet goes to show just how poor George was this season.

The 9x All-Star averaged just 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 43% shooting from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, but it may be his injury history that's most concerning going forward.

George appeared in just 41 games for the 76ers this season, and at 35-years-old with a lengthy history of injury issues, the last three years of his contract looks like a scary proposition. Still, it would be surprising if Philadelphia moved George and didn't try to run it back with the addition of the No. 3 pick and simply hoping for more injury luck.

Imagine if the Warriors found themselves with George and in this position? They'd be even more stuck given they likely wouldn't have the No. 3 pick at their disposal to even consider dumping his contract.

Golden State still ended up taking a financial risk on an aging star in the form of Jimmy Butler, yet that came at nearly half the length and contract cost of what George is/would have been.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office can be credited for their work on the Butler trade, but sometimes deals comes down to luck and the management of others. The Warriors have the Clippers to thank for not being left with the George disaster.