Warriors hoping to avoid another disastrous Jonathan Kuminga situation

The Golden State Warriors went through an arduous and elongated restricted free agency process with Jonathan Kuminga last year, and could be headed for a similar situaton if they can't come to terms on a new deal with young guard Brandin Podziemski this offseason.

That's an outcome the Warriors want to avoid according to Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard, giving Podziemski hope of a life-changing new deal that would provide some reward for a strong first three seasons in the league.

Warriors hoping to avoid Jonathan Kuminga situation with Brandin Podziemski

Podziemski's prominent role within Steve Kerr's rotation would give the Golden State front office/ownership a lot more confidence in an extension, as opposed to Kuminga whose role fluctuated significantly throughout his nearly five years with the franchise.

The 23-year-old has averaged at least 26.6 minutes in each of his first three years, including a career-high 28.5 minutes this season while being the only Warrior to appear in all 82 games amid an injury-ravaged year for the team.

As much as Podziemski himself may have warranted an extension following his third season, the way in which Kuminga's restricted free agency played out may be just as much of a motivating factor for the Warriors to get a deal done.

"The Warriors experienced what a restricted free agency can be like with Jonathan Kuminga last summer, and would probably prefer to avoid running that back," Emerman wrote in a piece on Friday.

While Kuminga's restricted free agency grabbed so much attention and headlines during last offseason, his extension-eligiblity the year prior was just as fascinating after what may remain as his best season in the league.

Kuminga's third year saw him start in 46 of his 74 games, culminating in averaging career-highs in minutes (26.3), points (16.1) and field-goal percentage (52.9%). There was plenty of speculation on what the Warriors were actually offering on an extension, but there's no doubt it would have been more than the two-year, $48 million Kuminga eventually signed for last year.

Brandin Podziemski's value could still greatly vary

It's far easier to say Golden State want to avoid a Kuminga-like situation than it is to actually follow through with action. Given his already featured role in the rotation, along with the room for improvement in a still very young player, Podziemski and his camp could forseeably ask for a deal in excess of $20 million annually.

That might not be a level the Warriors are willing to go to, particularly as they seemingly look to preserve cap space for the 2027 offseason. Golden State may start at a range around $15 million annually, meaning an agreeable contract for Podziemski could sit around $17-$18 million per year.