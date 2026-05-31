Warriors must avoid Thunder enforcer after costly playoff collapse

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have some decisions to make in the wake of Saturday's Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, but the Golden State Warriors must avoid any interest in Lu Dort even if the veteran defender becomes a free agent.

Dort has an $18.2 million team option for next season that the Thunder could well decline, yet his costly playoff performances and poor 3-point shooting suggests the Warriors shouldn't have any interest in the 27-year-old were he to become available.

Warriors must avoid Lu Dort if he enters free agency this summer

The Canadian averaged 8.3 points on an underwhelming 38.5% from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range during the regular season, only for that to decline further to 4.3 points on 34/20 shooting splits across the thrilling seven-game Western Conference Finals.

After averaging nearly 27 minutes during the regular season, Dort became almost unplayable at times by the end of the Spurs series, starting but playing less than 16 minutes in Game 7 where he scored three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the floor.

With the rookie extensions of Chet Holgrem and Jalen Williams set to kick in, not to mention a deep roster with a number of alternative rotation options, it appears likely the Thunder will decline Dort's team option.

Perhaps he loves the Thunder enough to accept a new deal at a significantly reduced salary, yet at only 27 he could chase a more lucrative salary, with teams sure to be interested utilizing the non-taxpayer mid-level exception in free agency.

Warriors need another offensive spark heading into next season

While Golden State could get access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception depending on what happens with veterans Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, they absolutely shoud not be one of the teams interested in Dort.

After ranking 19th in offensive rating and 20th in 3-point percentage this season, and with Stephen Curry 38-years-old and star forward Jimmy Butler sidelined by injury, the Warriors need to target offensive-minded players more so than a defensive-minded piece in Dort.

The last thing Golden State need is another questionable 3-point shooter who defenses won't close out to on the perimeter, particularly if they bring back Green and potentially fan-favorite guard Gary Payton II.

Another veteran team in contention could target Dort if they're in need of a defender who can be an enforcer with his physicality, but for the Warriors he provides little upside as they try and improve from their 10th-placed finish from this season.