Warriors' bargain deal looks even better after latest milestone

Gui Santos' three-year, $15 million contract extension always looked fantastic value for the Golden State Warriors from the moment it was signed, but it looks even better now after the young forward ticked off an important milestone on Wednesday night.

Santos has completely transformed his game and stature over recent months, yet there's still the task of a young player translating that to postseason basketball. While not yet the playoffs, Santos delivered in spades to help the Warriors keep their season alive in a thrilling 126-121 victory over the L.A. Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

Gui Santos contract looks even better after big postseason performance

Having been interrupted by a minor pelvic injury, by a removal from the starting lineup in Sunday's regular season finale, and perhaps somewhat by Stephen Curry's return, Santos' form had tapered off slightly over the last 10 days.

Yet he responded when it mattered most against the Clippers. After a slightly nervous start, Santos' second-half was terrific as the Warriors managed to overcome multiple double-digit deficits in the comeback win.

The 23-year-old finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in nearly 32 minutes, shooting a highly efficient 9-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range while being a game-high +16.

The only blemish was Santos' five turnovers, but you'd prefer a young player to be confident and try to make plays in such a setting, rather than shying away from the moment and deferring solely to his veteran teammates.

Make plays Santos did. He repeatedly went at Darius Garland on mismatches, particularly as the star Clippers guard found himself in foul trouble. Santos had 12 points, three rebounds and four assists in the second-half, including seven points and three assists on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting in over 11 fourth-quarter minutes.

Gui Santos can take plenty of confidence into the offseason

Regardless of what happens on Friday against the Phoenix Suns or during the playoffs should the Warriors advance, Santos now has proof of his game stepping up to the postseason and into the biggest moment.

That can deliver a huge wave of confidence to a young player as they search for further development, providing reinforcement of what they're doing and for Santos, that his increased numbers in recent months weren't just a result of Curry and Jimmy Butler's absence.

As for the Warriors, they'll be thanking their lucky stars that Santos was willing to sign such a cheap contract. The deal now looks like one of the best in the league, with the Brazilian potentially worth two or three times what he actually signed for.