Warriors beat free agency market with underrated early move

The Golden State Warriors avoided having Gui Santos reach free agency by signing the young forward to a three-year, $15 million contract in late February, with that early move continuing to age perfectly as time goes on.

Santos' $5 million annual salary looks even cheaper when comparing to some deals signed around the league through the first 36 hours of free agency, proving the Warriors beat the market by getting in early on the former second-round pick.

Gui Santos deal looks even better after early free agency signings

The group of players that have aslready signed deals on average salaries between $8-15 million includes Zach Collins, Kelly Oubre Jr., Moe Wagner, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Robert Williams III, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Quentin Grimes.

Based on his form over the final 30 games of last season, Santos would comfortably fit in that group and no one would bat an eyelid. Had Golden State let him hit the open market, a deal around or in excess of $10 million annually could have been entirely possible.

From January 28 onwards, Santos averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals on 51.5% shooting from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range. Sure, a natural dip in production will occur with Stephen Curry back and if the Warriors sign LeBron James, but natural improvement from the recently turned 24-year-old will also help reduce that impact.

The age of the Golden State roster (with or without James), and the injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, means Santos will continue playing a significant role in Steve Kerr's rotation entering next season.

Warriors front office deserves credit for Gui Santos contract

It's all about timing in this league when it comes to player or team-friendly contracts. Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office deserve immense credit for recognizing that Santos was in the middle of breaking out as a player, and for subsequently moving to sign him before rivals could get an opportunity.

From Santos' perspective, he may be a little disappointed based on what some of these players have got as free agents, many of who he'd view as similar tier or even inferior players. At the same time, you can't blame a late second-round pick for securing his future with a three-year contract and a life-changing amount of money.

Between Santos and the recent signings of Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors have made some very savvy moves with deals for their own players. It remains to be seen whether they can make meaningful upgrades from last season's roster, starting with making the James dream a reality.