Warriors in best position to throw 3x All-Star a career lifeline

The Golden State Warriors might be a last-ditch hope for many free agents currently on the market, with Jonathan Kuminga's unresolved future leaving them as the only franchise needing to fill a host of roster spots.

Numbers are being crunched across the league, now leading to many players signing guaranteed deals overseas to secure their future. One player impacted by the roster mechanics is Ben Simmons, with the 3x All-Star remaining unsigned after finishing last season with the L.A. Clippers.

The Warriors may be a last free agency hope for Ben Simmons

ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out on Monday that Simmons is one of 75 players who remain unsigned after finishing last season on a roster, while 41 first and second-round picks have come into the league which puts some NBA careers in jeopardy.

Not only does Simmons need to find an open roster spot somewhere, he needs to find team that can financially sign him and are willing to do so rather than the cheaper alternative of contracting a second-round pick.

"Also, teams other than Golden State, for the most part, have completed their rosters for next season or cannot sign a player due to the apron. For example, the Lakers have an open roster spot but cannot sign a player until Jan. 18," Marks wrote.

The New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics have been the two teams most strongly linked to Simmons this offseason, but the latter's acquisition of Chris Boucher may have taken them out of the running. The Kings, meanwhile, are expected to sign Russell Westbrook and surely wouldn't try to create another roster spot to land Simmons as well.

The Knicks may therefore make the most sense, but it's still surprising that it hasn't taken place yet given they're not one of the four teams currently stalled by a restricted free agent.

Could the Warriors swoop in and be the team that offers Simmons a lifeline? With only nine players currently on the roster, they're certainly in the best position to do so should they wish. Interest in Simmons hasn't been strongly reported from a Golden State perspective, though Steve Kerr's system has been viewed as a theoretical fit for the Australian guard.

Any interest might emanate if the front office does eventually trade Kuminga to a rival team, but for now Simmons is in a holding patten that only the Knicks or Warriors might be able to save him from.