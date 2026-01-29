Warriors best trade offer for Giannis is crystal clear (and could be enough)

The Golden State Warriors are already being viewed as one of the prominent suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the wake of the superstar forward's trade request from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Not only have the Warriors had interest in Antetokounmpo for years, but they've seemingly game-planned for this very moment, subsequently giving them an obvious, crystal clear trade package for the 2x MVP that could be enough to sway the Bucks before next week's deadline.

Warriors have crystal clear trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Golden State have kept hold of all their future picks for such an opportunity. They hold access to the next seven years of first-round capital, except their 2030 pick is top 20 protected and otherwise will go to the Washington Wizards as a result of the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade in 2023.

The Warriors can give the Bucks access to all their picks, something that could prove very valuable to Milwaukee and especially come the next decade when Stephen Curry will be presumably retired, and Antetokounmpo (assuming he's still with the team) will be in his mid-to-late thirties.

From a contract perspective, things have become a lot easier in the wake of Jimmy Butler's injury -- as devastating and disappointing as it is. Butler's contract is a perfect salary match and an obvious piece now in a trade, rather than giving up veteran forward Draymond Green -- although Antetokounmpo-Green isn't a perfect front court offensively.

Perhaps that's all it would take -- Butler and all the picks. Trading Antetokounmpo would signal a full reset for the Bucks who would want to tank for the remainder of the year, meaning Butler's injury may not matter to them as much as it would to other teams.

There's also other possible elements to consider though if Milwaukee need more value. Jonathan Kuminga may not hold a whole lot of value right now, but the Bucks have had interest in the past and the 23-year-old would add to the trade if the Warriors are willing to take back Kyle Kuzma in the process.

Then you have Golden State's other notable young player -- Brandin Podziemski. Sending the young guard out for Thanasis Antetokounmpo would add more value to the trade, while allowing Giannis to continue being on the same team as his brother.

It's hard to see too much more being added -- Butler, Kuminga, Podziemski and all the picks for the Antetokounmpo brothers and Kuzma. At that point the Warriors couldn't do much more, and it would be up to the Bucks on whether they can get a better offer from the Miami Heat or elsewhere, or hold onto Antetokounmpo and re-evaluate the possibilities during the offseason.