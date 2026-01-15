Warriors better hope latest Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors aren't true

The Golden State Warriors are now officially eligible to trade Jonathan Kuminga, meaning that a blockbuster move could happen at anytime between now and the February 5 deadline.

But how many rival teams will actually be calling about Kuminga? There won't be too many according to NBA insider Jake Fischer who suggests there's a limited market on the young forward amid his current place outside Steve Kerr's rotation.

Warriors better hope there's a stronger Jonathan Kuminga market than anticipated

Speaking during his Bleacher Report live stream on Tuesday, Fischer only really mentioned the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and perhaps the Chicago Bulls as teams who may have interest in the former seventh overall pick.

"He becomes eligible to be traded two days from today, and there's not a very robust market for him right now," Fischer said.

The Warriors need to try and spark some level of competitive market for Kuminga, or risk being left with an underwhelming return that won't have much tangible difference on their fortunes for the rest of this season and beyond.

As much as Golden State may posture that they're willing to wait until the offseason where they may be more trade options, there's simply no way that Kuminga can remain on this roster beyond next month's deadline.

That already puts the Warriors at a distinct disadvantage, with multiple reports that the Kings have already removed the protected first-round pick that was on the table in sign-and-trade negotiations during the offseason.

If Golden State can apply some pressure to potential trade partners by creating a stronger market (or even the illusion of one), perhaps they can get an asset that can then be flipped in a multi-team trade for a star like Michael Porter Jr.

Obtaining a pick from the Kings or elsewhere could make all the difference, particularly when the Warriors are reportedly only willing to add one first-round pick of their own in a potential Porter trade right now.

Fischer's report suggests that's going to be incredibly difficult to accomplish, with Kuminga seen as a buy-low risk rather than someone rival teams will be willing to give up assets for in the coming weeks.

After a briefly positive start to the season where he started the first 12 games, Kuminga's value has once again diminished and hasn't been aided by being out of the rotation over the last 13 games. He holds season averages of 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range.