Warriors big man may already have one foot out the door ahead of playoffs

Though anything is possible, it would make a lot of sense for Golden State Warriors big man Al Horford to seek out a new home this summer. He came to Golden State to compete, and this team didn’t end up doing that. Now, as Stephen Curry enters his final couple of years and Jimmy Butler recovers from a torn ACL, moving squads again this offseason could be Horford’s best chance at winning a second championship.

There’s obviously a chance Horford picks up his team option, choosing to take the guaranteed (roughly) $6 million rather than accepting what would likely be a one-year minimum on the open market. However, if Horford decides that he wants to gun for another title, leaving Golden State may be his best bet.

And that could be for the best for everyone involved.

Al Horford may not be with Warriors after this season

Though Horford got off to a rough start in Golden State, he picked up the pace as the year went on. By the time the year came to an end, Horford was putting up okay numbers.

This regular season, Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 42.6% from the floor and 36.1% from deep range on 4.6 three-point attempts per contest.

However, the biggest problem that the Warriors ran into with Horford this season was the fact that he only appeared in 45 games. Horford’s age seemingly began to catch up to him more than ever.

But regardless, based on his on-court production, Horford clearly has a little something left in the tank. And if a team sees him as a potential backup center option, there could be a small market for him this summer.

That said, as previously noted, there’s a real chance that Horford would rather take the money left on his contract. But even if he decides to do that, there’s a chance he and the Warriors work on a trade this summer.

The point is, considering how (seemingly) unlikely it is that the Warriors are among the top title contenders in the league next year, Horford could choose to leave Golden State and look for other options (or work on a trade out the door).

No matter what way you look at it, it would make a ton of sense for Horford to already have one foot out the door in San Francisco. And there’s a non-zero chance that the Warriors are ready to help him walk out of it.