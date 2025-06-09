Warriors' biggest free agency threat becomes abundantly clear amid latest reports

Following their second-round playoff elimination at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it became quickly reported that the Golden State Warriors may look at addressing their center rotation this offseason.

The Warriors need more offense than what's provided by Trayce Jackson-Davis and unrestricted free agent Kevon Looney, while leaning on a second-year Quinten Post may be too much to ask for a team looking to re-enter legitimate championship contention.

It appears obvious that Golden State need to add a center, and ideally a starting-caliber one, but their pathway to doing so may be hindered by a young, burgeoning obstacle out East in the form of the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons want to add another big man this offseason

Not content with the talent and potential of 21-year-old lottery pick Jalen Duren -- who has averaged a double-double in each of the past two seasons -- the Pistons are reportedly in the market for another big man. Just like the Warriors, their focus appears to be on adding shooting at the five position.

Myles Turner is currently plying his trade in the NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers, with the belief that he'll remain with the franchise that drafted him way back in 2015. However, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Sunday that Pistons are viewed as a "potential suitor" for Turner as an unrestricted free agent.

With Turner's new contract likely to near or exceed $30 million per season, it's unlikely Golden State would be able to get in the conversation anyway. Yet beyond the Pacers big man, the Pistons could also be a threat to signing cheaper alternatives the Warriors could otherwise get involved in.

"One area, it seems, that Detroit is evaluating in earnest is the big man market. Marc Stein previously mentioned Naz Reid as a likely target for Detroit. Add Turner to that list," Fischer wrote. "I’ve also heard that the Grizzlies and other teams believe the Pistons could emerge as a possible threat to pursue restricted free agent Santi Aldama as well."

Detroit not only have more cap space to sign potential free agents, but also arguably have the better contracts, picks and young players to outbid Golden State in any trade scenario. The Warriors could incentivize prospective targets by claiming their closer to championship contention, yet even that may not be so strong given the contrasting quality between the West and Eastern Conference.

With the Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers both notably in the market for big men, it will be fascinating to see if the Warriors can do enough to acquire a true difference-making center heading into next season.