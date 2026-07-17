Warriors’ biggest LeBron James weakness may suddenly become their advantage

Their place outside championship contention has long been seen as a weakness for the Golden State Warriors in their pursuit of LeBron James, but it could become a strength in giving the 41-year-old another level of motivation.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest with Tyrese Haliburton on Thursday, James alluded to added motivation from external analysis that he wouldn't be a factor anymore, and that his next team could be in the Play-In Tournament.

Warriors' biggest issue gives LeBron James added motivation

While James may have been specifically referencing Chris Brockman's comments on the Miami Heat being a Play-In team with the four-time MVP, it can also relate to the Warriors who've become a prominent feature of the Play-In since its inception.

Golden State have been part of the Play-In four times since 2021, including each of the past three years where they've finished 10th, seventh and 10th respectively after the regular season. While the potential addition of James is unlikely to catapult the Warriors into true contention, the challenge of that may be something he relishes rather than joining the Eastern Conference finalist Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s going to be pretty fun wherever I land… I seen something on social media that wherever I go we’d be in the play in or some sh*t like that and I’m not a factor anymore. That’s just a little motivation… I’ve heard Warriors, I’ve heard Philly, Miami.”



— @KingJames on the… https://t.co/RCoRFnd89c pic.twitter.com/GeYdqwyRt5 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 16, 2026

This is why the idea of James joining Golden State is actually an understandable one for many fans. At this point, James and Stephen Curry actually need each other, and the former would be joining a team that just finished 10th and missed the playoffs. This isn't a Kevin Durant situation where two superstars are teaming up in their prime on a team that just went 73-9 the season before.

It's a fine balance between the motivation of that challenge, while also going to a team where the possibility of championship contention remains legitimate. That could stick be a sticking point for the Warriors, especially when Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are facing long-term injuries that will keep them out for a significant period of next season.

Warriors may still need a big move to lure LeBron James

James may be taking his time to give Golden State (and other teams) an opportunity to make a big move that changes the landscape. ESPN's Shams Charania continues to allude to the Warriors being behind other leading suitors, unless they can make a major trade likely revolving around Anthony Davis.

"The Warriors would need a little bit of work still," Charania said Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show. "The big thing with the Warriors was packaging LeBron James with another star player, and that's when you would get LeBron James attention. The Warriors went into free agency -- can we start a big four? Steph, Draymond, LeBron and Anthony Davis?"

That 'big four' wouldn't instantly jump into championship contention either, but it could thread the needle between giving James a challenge, while also having the upside of delivering a title if everything went right.