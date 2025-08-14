Warriors are biggest losers of the offseason no matter how Jonathan Kuminga saga ends

The Golden State Warriors aren't in the position they wanted to be in during the middle of August. Jonathan Kuminga's future is uncertain, as he refused to sign the two-year, $45 million deal the Warriors offered. Until something happens with him, the team's offseason will remain in a standstill.

Al Horford is the biggest free agent name on Golden State's radar, and there is a chance that he might not even play in another NBA game again. If he does eventually sign with the Warriors, it's not like his addition will significantly boost their title odds. He'll help, especially at center, but the reality is that he's 39 years old.

Fans have watched from afar as other teams in the West got better this summer. The Thunder are locked and loaded, ready to compete for a back-to-back championship with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Rockets traded for Kevin Durant. The Nuggets retooled their roster and boosted their depth. The Mavericks have Cooper Flagg. The Spurs added Dylan Harper to a young core that contains Victor Wembanyama.

The Warriors have their sights set on winning another ring. Anything less than a championship will be disappointing for a team that has Steph Curry on the roster.

Next season will be Golden State's first full one with Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. That risky trade worked out well for them in the second half of last season, so there's reason to be hopeful. However, the reality is that even then, the Warriors haven't done enough. They haven't done anything.

Warriors have watched as top teams in the West got better

If Kuminga accepts his $7.9 million qualifying offer, it would doom Golden State. He would become an unrestricted freee agent next summer and he wouldn't have a tradable salary to use in a deal for a player such as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The only pro about Kuminga doing that would be that he'd be more motivated to have his best season yet, so in theory, that should boost the Warriors' title hopes, right? Not exactly. He's struggled to find his fit in the rotation. That isn't going to change magically, especially not with Butler around.

Golden State has mishandled Kuminga's situation and is dealing with the consequences of that. It could get worse.

The Warriors proved last season, after the Butler trade, that they have a real shot at winning another title with their new Big 3 trio, but what ended their 2025 championship hopes (Curry's injury) could happen again. It's what happens when you have a mix of older players.

Maybe the front office will pull off a Kuminga sign-and-trade that improves the roster. That is the best-case scenario at this point and would allow the organization to walk away from the offseason feeling more confident than it does now.