Warriors biggest weakness bites again and leaves Steve Kerr irate

The depleted Golden State Warriors produced a strong showing in New York on Sunday, but ultimately fell to the Knicks 110-107 at Madison Square Garden.

Despite being without eight rotation players, including multiple stars and starters, the Warriors burst out of the blocks and held a shock 21-point lead in the second-quarter. Their biggest weakness, turnovers, again proved costly though and left Steve Kerr irate towards the end of the first-half.

Steve Kerr left irate at Will Richard after second-quarter turnover

As Golden State tried to resist the Knicks' comeback effort in the second-quarter, they looked to have a free basket after Will Richard produced a steal and a seemingly easy fast-break opportunity.

However, Brandin Podziemski's lead pass was too far ahead of the rookie guard, leaving Richard falling out of bounds and only capable of throwing it back into play where it ricocheted off Podziemski's leg and out of bounds.

Instead of venting his frustration at Podziemski for the less than ideal pass, Kerr directed his anger towards Richard and then called a timeout after OG Anunoby hit a wing three to add salt to the wound on the next possession.

Steve Kerr absolutely screamed at Will Richard after this turnover:



“GOD DAMN!!! The ball matters, THE BALL IS EVERYTHING!!” pic.twitter.com/F2crWCurLD — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 16, 2026

The Warriors undid all their good work with 18 turnovers, including one on the final possession of the game as they tried to execute a play for a potentially game-tying 3-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime. While the three-point defeat proved Golden State's fifth-straight loss, there were some individual positives to take as they started their six-game road-trip.

Podziemski had another 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals, shooting 8-of-15 from the floor but only 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, the last of which fell short in what would have been a go-ahead basket with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Gui Santos' footwork on the inside was a major highlight, repeatedly stepping through for clever layups on his way to 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting.

With Al Horford, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis all out, Quinten Post took advantage of his increased opportunity with a career-high 22 points to go with three blocks on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Omer Yurtseven made his debut for the Warriors after signing in the previous 24 hours, recording four rebounds in just over 12 minutes. Gary Payton II hit three triples, stuffing the box score with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench.

The Warriors will have a chance to end their losing streak, and should get multiple players back when they head to Washington to face the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.