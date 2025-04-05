Warriors blockbuster trade is starting to look worse by the game

The Golden State Warriors are already reaping the benefits of their latest blockbuster trade, having gone 20-5 and surged up to the fifth-seed in the Western Conference standings since Jimmy Butler's arrival in early February.

But while that particular deal looks like a major win for the Warriors in its infancy, the same can't necessarily be said for their previous major trade on NBA Draft day in 2023. The Jordan Poole-Chris Paul deal was a significant one at the time, but its impact has been limited over nearly 24 months.

Paul was helpful in his lone season for Golden State, but missing the playoffs was far from what the franchise had in mind. Poole's second year in Washington has been far better than his disastrous first season, yet playing for the Wizards does leave him in the NBA wilderness at this stage.

Ryan Rollins is becoming a factor in the Warriors-Wizards trade

While Poole, Paul and even the top 20 protected 2030 Golden State pick were the biggest pieces of the trade, it's easy to forget that the Warriors also gave up a pair of young players in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

Both are no longer on the Wizards, with Baldwin waived earlier this season and currently on a two-way deal with the L.A Clippers. While he's yet to make much NBA impact following his time with the Warriors, the same story can't be said for Rollins who's currently starting for the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks.

Starting in place of the injured Damian Lillard, Rollins has been taking advantage of his opportunity ahead of the postseason. The 22-year-old has had at least 17 points in three of his past five games, including a career-high 23 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Those 23 points came on an incredibly efficient 8-of-10 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range, while Rollins also added five rebounds, five assists, two steals and was a game-high +29 in the 133-123 victory.

Rollins had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists on 8-of-12 shooting from deep and 3-of-4 from distance in a recent loss against the New York Knicks, having scored double figures in each of his past five games.

In 15 starts for the Bucks this season, Rollins is now averaging 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.2% from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range. The former 44th overall pick has been a revelation of sorts, particularly for a team who's young player development has been criticized in recent times.

While many Warrior fans have long condemned the initial decision to trade Poole for Paul, the recent development of Rollins is only making matters worse in a surprise development few would have seen coming.