Warriors blow momentum from Nuggets stunner despite De'Anthony Melton's season-best

The Golden State Warriors finally built some momentum in the fourth-quarter of their stunning victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but that failed to travel to New Orleans in a 113-109 defeat to the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

After posting 33 points in the fourth against the Nuggets, the Warrior offense came out ice cold in delivering just 11 points in the first nine minutes on Tuesday. It led to a double-digit deficit against one of the worst teams in the league, and while the visitors responded and took the lead in the third, they would come back to rue such a rough start.

De'Anthony Melton drops season-best 28 points in road loss

Continuing to play without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis, along with Al Horford on the first night of a back-to-back, it was De'Anthony Melton and Moses Moody who maintained their strong form to lead Golden State offensively.

Melton valiantly tried to bring the Warriors back into the game down the stretch, finishing with a season-best 28 points, four rebounds and three assists, though shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and 3-of-10 from 3-point range.

Moody was again efficient, recording 24 points, five rebounds and three assists on 7-of-13 shooting and 4-of-10 from 3-point range. It wasn't through a lack of effort, but Golden State just lacked the offensive polish without its stars.

Brandin Podziemski recorded his second-straight double-double, equalling the career-high 15 rebounds from the Nuggets victory with another 15, while also adding 16 points but on 18 shot attempts.

The way in which New Orleans blatantly sagged off Draymond Green was evident and problematic for the Warriors early in the game, but the veteran forward did respond later on to finish with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Warriors were ultimately +8 in his 32 minutes.

Golden State didn't help themselves with a costly 20 turnovers, including six from young forward Gui Santos who otherwise stuffed the box score with 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

Combine the turnovers with just 41.2% shooting from the floor and 24.4% (11-of-45) from 3-point range, and the Warriors were always going to find victory difficult as star forward Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points.

Golden State move to 30-28 on the season and will have to regroup quickly on the second night of a back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday.