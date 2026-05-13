Former Warriors GM Bob Myers lands new NBA role after notable split

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers has landed a new role in the NBA, at least for the moment, after the Philadelphia 76ers chose to part ways with notable president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Myers, who is president of sports overseeing the multiple sporting teams of 76ers owner Josh Harris, will now take a bigger role in the franchise's basketball operations while leading the search to find Morey's replacement.

Bob Myers set for bigger NBA role after Daryl Morey exit

The move comes in the wake of Philadelphia being brutally swept in their second-round series against the New York Knicks, having only advanced after coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Boston Celtics in the first-round.

Myers has been courted by multiple NBA teams since his departure from the Warriors in 2023, including most recently by the Dallas Mavericks before they hired former Toronto Raptors GM Masai Ujiri.

Could Myers' increased role at the 76ers now inspire his passion again and lead him to taking a full-time role? That seems highly unlikely given the lucrative nature of his current position, but stranger things have certainly happened in the NBA.

Head coach Nick Nurse will continue in his role into a fourth season with the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Four-time NBA championship architect Bob Myers, the president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, will be tasked to lead the search for the new head executive… https://t.co/w3EWCTtAKe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2026

The 76ers face another critical offseason, with Morey having built an incredibly talented team on paper yet one that has been plagued by injuries and seemingly has two seperate timelines. Philadelphia have arguably the most exciting young backcourt duo in the league with Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe, while also possessing two injury-prone veteran stars in Joel Embiid and Paul George.

The future of Embiid, in particular, is set to be fascinating with two years remaining on his contract. The 7x All-Star remains one of the league most dominant offensive players when he's actually on the floor, but has played only 96 regular season games in the three years since winning MVP in 2023.

Bob Myers set for bigger role in 76ers offseason decisions

Given the timing of Morey's departure, Myers is set for a huge say on what the 76ers do in free agency, in the draft, and potentially on the trade market where they could be active adjusting the roster.

One interesting tidbit from a Golden State perspective: Myers completed a trade to bring Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Warriors prior to the 2020-21 season, only things didn't particularly work out for either party. Oubre, having now played the last three seasons in Philadelphia, is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Myers' perspective on Oubre could now have a significant say on the 30-year-old's future, while other 76ers players will surely be wondering how Tuesday's decision will impact their place at the franchise.